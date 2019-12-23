Reports say 7 people shot early Sunday in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Seven people were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting, the Baltimore Police Department and news reports said.
The department said on its Facebook page that police responded to a report of a shooting at 2:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located four victims who had been shot: a 20-year-old male with wounds to the shoulder and hip; an 18-year-old male with wounds to both legs; a 27-year-old male with a wound to the arm; and a 17-year-old male with wounds to the back and leg. They were transported to hospitals for treatment.Two other people who were shot, a 22-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, walked to area hospitals, police said.
Local news reports said police later announced a seventh victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim’s age and exact injury is unknown.
The police statement did not indicate whether anyone was taken into custody. Detectives were asking anyone with information to them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Baltimore is experiencing one of its most violent years on record, with more than 330 homicides so far. That’s up from 309 total in 2018. The city has also seen more than 1,310 commercial robberies and carjackings.
Police: 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injuredWILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, according to state police.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said. No fatalities were reported, but it took crews hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic.
Authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash, but fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors, Anaya said.
Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass of metal, with car hoods crumpled, windows smashed and a red truck plopped on top of another vehicle.
Ivan Levy said he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles around the time of the crash.
Levy told The Associated Press he started slowing his truck down and turned his hazard lights on when he saw thick fog.
“Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other,” he said.
Levy was able to stop in time but then got a call from his wife saying she had been in the wreck.
“It was just so scary,” said Alena Levy, who was evaluated at a hospital but was not seriously injured.
Ivan Levy said he ran past cars to find his wife and help her out. They made their way back to his truck, and Ivan Levy said he then grabbed a medical kit and started checking on other victims because first responders hadn’t arrived yet.
Sixty-nine vehicles were involved in the crash, and 51 people were treated or transported to four local hospitals, Anaya said Sunday afternoon. She said she did not have details on the extent of the victims’ injuries. An earlier statement from state police described some of the injuries as critical.
An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.
In a separate incident, eight cars were involved in an accident on I-64 in the opposite direction after the larger pileup, Anaya said.
Ivan Levy said the car his wife had been driving was a Christmas gift.
“She was all upset about the vehicle, and I was like, ‘Look, honey, it’s just metal,’” he said.
Shark reportedly bites surfer off Southern California coastSANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon off Southern California in a “truly terrifying situation,” the Coast Guard said.
The 37-year-old man had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, during the attack, according to a news release.A friend aboard a nearby boat applied a tourniquet to his leg and called the Coast Guard for help, the release stated. A helicopter crew flew the man to the Santa Barbara airport for treatment and he was in stable condition Saturday evening.
Coast Guard video footage posted on Twitter shows the man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter.
“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” Coast Guard Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble said in the release.