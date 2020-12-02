Pentagon official overseeing counter-IS
effort forced out
WASHINGTON — The civilian official overseeing the Pentagon’s campaign to defeat the Islamic State group in the Middle East was forced to resign in the latest jolt to Pentagon leadership in the waning weeks of the Trump administration.
The Pentagon said in a written statement that the acting defense secretary, Christopher Miller, on Monday accepted the resignation of Christopher Maier, who had provided policy oversight of the military’s counter-IS effort since March 2017.
A defense official familiar with the matter said Maier was told Monday that since President Donald Trump had long ago declared the IS militant group defeated, his office was being disbanded and he was abruptly “terminated.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal personnel matter.
Maier, a career counterterrorism official, was director of the Defeat-ISIS Task Force, whose responsibilities are to be absorbed by counterterrorism staffs headed by appointees who President Donald Trump placed in senior Pentagon positions in a shakeup that included his firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Nov. 9.
China spacecraft lands on moon to bring back rocks
BEIJING — A Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, the government announced.
The China National Space Administration said Chang’e 5 “successfully landed” at its designated site shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday after making a powered descent from its orbiter. It published images of the barren scene at the landing site, including where the lander’s shadow can be seen.
The lander was launched Nov. 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan. It is the latest venture by a Chinese space program that sent its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, has a spacecraft en route to Mars and aims eventually to land a human on the moon.
Plans call for the lander to spend about two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 2 kilograms of rocks and debris. The sample will be lifted up into orbit and transferred to a return capsule for the trip to Earth, setting down on the grasslands of Inner Mongolia around the middle of the month.
If it succeeds, it will be the first time scientists have obtained fresh samples of lunar rocks since a Soviet probe in the 1970s.
Mother suspected of locking up her son for 28 years
STOCKHOLM — Police in Stockholm are investigating a woman in her 70s suspected of having kept her son locked up — reportedly for 28 years — in an apartment south of the Swedish capital, investigators said Tuesday.
Officials said the 41-year-old son was found by a relative who then alerted authorities. The woman has denied wrongdoing.
The man was found Sunday after a relative learned the woman had been admitted to a hospital. The relative went to the flat, found the main door unlocked and entered it.
The relative told reporters that there was “urine, dirt and dust” all over the place and “it smelled rotten.”
She heard a noise from the kitchen and found the man sitting on blankets and pillows. According to the relative’s account in the local newspaper, he had no teeth, had sores on his legs and his speech was slurred.
The man’s apparent captivity had started 28 years ago, which would have made him 13 at the time.