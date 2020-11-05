SAN FRANCISCO — A national awakening on race drove a well-funded campaign in California to reinstate affirmative action, but the measure allowing the nation’s most populated state to grant preferential treatment based on race and gender failed.
With more than 11 million votes tallied Wednesday, Proposition 16 had only 44% approval, while the opposition had about 56%, indicating voters were not ready to repeal a quarter-century-old ban on affirmative action in public hiring, contracting and college admissions.
Supporters raised $31 million and include chambers of commerce, celebrities, tech companies and Democratic leaders. They say affirmative action programs are critical to undoing generations of systemic racism and sexism that holds back people of color and women.
In contrast, opponents raised $1.6 million, fueled by smaller donations from a grassroots network that includes Chinese immigrants worried that public universities will bypass Asian American applicants with higher scores and grades in favor of lower-scoring African American and Latino students. They say discrimination should stay illegal.
Opponents celebrated via Zoom Tuesday, cheering their David versus Goliath fight as results rolled in. The measure was passing in liberal San Francisco Bay Area counties and in Los Angeles County, but failing in other large Southern California counties.
Alabama removes racist language from constitution
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama voters approved an amendment that would begin the process of deleting racist language from the state’s 119-year-old constitution, which was approved to entrench White supremacy as state law during the Jim Crow era.
Voters in the majority White, conservative state rejected similar proposals twice since 2000, but the measure passed easily in balloting Tuesday.
Glenn Crowell, a retired restaurateur and registered Republican who is Black, said he voted to strip away the old phrasing, which the amendment’s sponsors viewed as an embarrassment and potential roadblock to economic development.
“I just want to get rid of that language. It just doesn’t make any sense nowadays,” said Crowell, 63, of Montgomery.
Courts have long since struck down the legalized segregation that was enshrined in the 1901 Alabama Constitution, but language banning mixed-race marriage, allowing poll taxes and mandating school segregation remains.
With more than 1.7 million votes cast, the amendment passed with 67% support. That means more than 585,000 people voted against it. The ballot didn’t mention race, and some voters might not have even known what the amendment involved.
Rhode Island drops ‘Plantations’ from its name
The smallest state in the country will no longer have the distinction of also having the longest official name after voters approved a statewide referendum to strip the words “and Providence Plantations” from Rhode Island’s formal name.
A similar ballot question was defeated a decade ago, but the campaign was resurrected earlier this year amid national anguish over racial injustice.
Officially, Rhode Island was incorporated as The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations when it declared statehood in 1790.
Although the word “Plantations” in Rhode Island’s name does not specifically refer to a place where slaves labored, the measure’s backers insisted it still offends, especially since Rhode Island’s ties to the slave trade are undeniably deep.
San Francisco OKs tax hikes on property, high earners
SAN FRANCISCO — In an effort to address economic disparity laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco voters overwhelmingly approved several tax measures targeting property owners and big businesses with CEOs paid far higher than their average workers.
Under the new law, any company whose top executive earns 100 times more than their average worker will pay an extra 0.1% surcharge on its annual business tax payment. If a CEO makes 200 times more than the average employee, the surcharge increases to 0.2%; 300 times gets a 0.3% surcharge and so on.
Voters also agreed to sweeping business tax changes that will lead to a higher tax rate for many tech companies, and a higher transfer tax on property sales valued between $10 million and $25 million.
“We’re not gonna shed any tears if penthouse dwellers have to cough up,” the San Francisco League of Pissed Off Voters wrote in its voter guide.
The results “show that San Franciscans are concerned about growing economic inequality,” city Supervisor Matt Haney, the author of the measure titled the “Overpaid Executive Tax,’’ said Wednesday. “The very wealthy are gaining more and more. They’ve gotten much richer during the pandemic, while everyone else has remained stagnant.”
Critics call the surcharge a blatant attempt at redistribution of wealth and criticized raising business taxes in the middle of a recession.
North Dakota governor can’t replace dead winning candidate
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has no authority to appointment a coal company executive to fill a state House seat won by a Republican candidate who died before the election, the attorney general said Wednesday.
Burgum announced Wednesday that he was appointing BNI Energy President Wade Boeshans to the seat won Tuesday by David Andahl, who died last month from COVID-19.
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said in a statement that Burgum’s appointment on the day following the election “is both inaccurate and untimely.” Burgum defeated Stenehjem in the Republican gubernatorial primary in 2016.
Andahl, 55, had been sick with COVID-19 for several days before he died on Oct. 5. Andahl and fellow District 8 House candidate Dave Nehring won the Republicans’ endorsements and voters’ nominations in the June primary.
Nehring and Andahl were top vote-getters for the two open House seats Tuesday over a pair of Democratic candidates in the sprawling rural district north of Bismarck.
Andahl and Nething knocked off one of North Dakota’s most powerful lawmakers, Republican Rep. Jeff Delzer, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee in the June primary. Burgum gave more than $1.8 million to a political action committee that successfully targeted Delzer, who had clashed with Burgum over policy and spending priorities throughout the governor’s first term. Burgum was reelected Tuesday.
GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said Burgum “overstepped his boundaries” by funding a campaign against an incumbent member of his own party.