YAOUNDE, Cameroon — At least 16 people were killed and nearly three dozen injured Sunday when a four-story building collapsed onto a smaller one in Cameroon’s largest city, authorities said.
“The casualty figures may be higher, said Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of Cameroon’s Littoral region, where the Douala is located. The city is 30 miles west of the capital, Yaounde.
Recommended for you
The governor said that “rescue workers, assisted by Cameroon government troops, are still digging the wreckage to see if more bodies can be recovered.”
Justice minister quits in New Zealand
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s justice minister resigned today after police charged her with reckless driving and resisting arrest following a car crash.
The incident involving Kiri Allan was the latest in a series of missteps and scandals involving government ministers less than three months out from national elections. Polls indicate the conservative opposition has pulled level or moved slightly ahead of the incumbent liberals in what promises to be a close race.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Allan was involved in the crash soon after 9 p.m. Sunday in Wellington and was detained at the central police station before being released four hours later.
Hipkins said in a statement that Allan’s breath test showed her over the legal alcohol limit but police had not charged her with drunken driving. Police said they issued Allan an infringement notice in relation to the breath test.
Hipkins took over as prime minister in January after the predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, stepped down. New Zealand’s elections will be held Oct. 14.
Thai protesters want prime minister named
BANGKOK — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in the Thai capital of Bangkok to demand that conservative senators stop blocking the naming of a prime minister belonging to a winning coalition formed from May’s general election, a stance that risks a potentially destabilizing political deadlock.
Protesters braved heavy rain to show their anger and frustration toward the members of the Senate, who were appointed by the military and pride themselves as defenders of traditional royalist values, which they believe are under threat.
The surprise election winner, the Move Forward Party, failed in two efforts to have its leader Pita Limjaroenrat confirmed as the next prime minister, largely because he failed to woo enough votes from the senators, who are disturbed by the party’s reformist policy platform.
4 highway policemen in Iran shot, killed
TEHRAN, Iran — Militants shot and killed four highway policemen Sunday in southeast Iran, state media reported.
State TV said the officers were on a routine mission on a road linking Khash and Taftan towns some 745 miles southeast of the capital, Tehran, in restive Sistan and Baluchistan province, when they were “attacked by terrorists,” a reference to separatist groups.