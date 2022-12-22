Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" package.

The NFL announced a multiyear agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

