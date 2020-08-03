Israel downs rocket launched by Gaza militants
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said it intercepted a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night in a rare attack punctuating months of relative calm.
Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The military said the Iron Dome missile defense system downed an incoming rocket. There were no reports of casualties, but Israeli media reported damage to a vehicle. Sunday’s attack was the first case of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave in nearly a month. In early July, Gaza militants fired three rockets toward Israel, resulting in no casualties.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.
Israel and Hamas have largely maintained an informal cease-fire agreement in recent months after three wars and numerous smaller battles in the Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the Hamas militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in the strip in 2007.
Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing
SEOUL, South Korea — Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea over the weekend, leaving six people dead and seven others missing, officials said Sunday.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the heavy rainfall triggered landslides in dozens of places, flooded residential areas and roads, and damaged some riverside structures.
Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region.
The ministry said the six dead people were either buried by mud or destroyed building parts following landslides or swept away by swollen waters. Ministry officials said one died on Saturday and the other five on Sunday, all in the Seoul metropolitan area or the central region.
The torrential rain also left six people injured and 360 others homeless, the ministry said.
The Seoul area and the central region are expected to continue to receive heavy rain until Monday morning.
1 dead after ferry sinks off Thai island
BANGKOK — A ferry sank off the Thai island of Koh Samui, leaving at least one person dead and four others missing, officials said Sunday.
The ferry was carrying 12 crew members and four passengers when it sank in stormy conditions Saturday night after leaving Koh Samui’s port, according to a statement on the Surat Thani Public Affairs Department Facebook page.
Nine people were rescued near the sunken vessel by rescue workers. Two more were found hours later near a nearby deserted island.
One person was found dead and four others were missing, the statement said.
Patchara Thiparat, one of the two found near the deserted island, said when everyone on the ferry realized what was going to happen, they put on lifejackets. But he got separated from the rest of the group because he was on the other side of the boat when it was sinking.
“The water (current) was very strong. It swept me away from the ship very quickly. Later I saw the island and then tried to swim toward it,” Patchara said.
The ferry was transporting goods and vehicles from Koh Samui, a popular tourist island in the Gulf of Thailand, to the mainland.