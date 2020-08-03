News in your town

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

World news in brief

Mexico arrests violent gang leader known for emotive videos

Israel's Netanyahu rails at media over protests against him

Navy reluctant to reinstate Greitens until Pence intervened

Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for November election

Nation and world news in brief

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Isaias slightly strengthens as it crawls up Florida coast

With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of coronvirus

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Venezuelan coalition opposed to Maduro rejects upcoming vote

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software