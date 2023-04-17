‘The Phantom of the Opera’ closes on Broadway after 35 years
NEW YORK — The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold confetti.
It was show No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre and it ended with a reprise of “The Music of the Night” performed by the current cast, previous actors in the show — including original star Sarah Brightman — and crew members.
The musical had been a fixture on Broadway since opening on Jan. 26, 1988.
Louisville shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to Chickasaw Park in Louisville, authorities said. There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting and police asked anyone with information to contact investigators.
2 people die after Honolulu altercation
Two victims died after five people were shot during an altercation at a late-night cockfight Friday in Honolulu, police said.
Honolulu police responded to a call about shots fired at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday for a suspect believed to be in his 20s who allegedly shot the others who were attending the event, KHON-TV reported.
Police said a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, KHON reported. Three men, aged 38, 40 and 57, sustained gunshot wounds but were treated and released from a hospital.
Suspects sought in Pennsylvania shooting
LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — Two people are being sought in a shooting that wounded two others at a university in southeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.
Lincoln University security officials said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday during “Yardfest,” an annual spring event at the Chester County campus near Oxford.
Lincoln University’s president, Brenda Allen, said in a statement that “a gun was discharged causing two non fatal injuries.” The female victims, who were not university students, were taken to Christiana Hospital and were listed in stable condition.
Marc R. Partee, the head of campus security, said “two individuals with white T-shirts” were being sought.
