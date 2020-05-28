Rebel groups kill at least 40 in attacks in eastern Congo
BENI, Congo — Rebels have killed at least 40 people in several attacks in Congo’s eastern Irumu territory, a local civil rights group says.
Members of the Allied Democratic Forces and an Islamic State-linked group known as MTM staged the attacks Tuesday in Samboko, Bandavilemba and Walese-Vukutu in Ituri province, the Centre for the Promotion of Peace, Democracy and Human Rights said in a statement Wednesday.
The rebels, who recently began carrying out attacks together, used machetes and looted food and other valuables, the group said.
Knights of Columbus founder to be beatifiedVATICAN CITY — The founder of the Knights of Columbus, the influential U.S.-based lay Catholic organization, is moving a step closer to possible sainthood.
Pope Francis has approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of the Rev. Michael McGivney, a Connecticut priest who died at age 38 of pneumonia in 1890 during a pandemic similar to the current coronavirus outbreak.
He would be the first U.S. parish priest to be beatified, the first major step before canonization.
The Vatican said Wednesday that Francis had signed off on the miracle required. The Knights said it concerned the medically inexplicable cure of a baby with a life-threatening condition who was healed in utero in 2015 “after prayers by his family to Father McGivney.”
McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882 in New Haven, Conn., to encourage greater, active participation of lay Catholics in their faith and to care for families when the breadwinner died. Today the Knights are one of the biggest Catholic organizations in the world, known for their charitable efforts and counting about 2 million members in the Americas, Caribbean, Asia and Europe.
U.S. indicts former Venezuelan lawmaker
CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. authorities filed charges Wednesday against a former Venezuelan lawmaker linked with President Nicolás Maduro accusing him of narco-terrorism and weapons crimes.
Federal prosecutors in New York alleged Adel El Zabayar participated with Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials as a key player in a scheme to flood the United States with tons of cocaine.
It follows a similar indictment of Maduro two months ago that U.S. authorities used to announce a $15 million reward for the socialist leader’s arrest. The Trump administration has increased pressure to oust Maduro.
El Zabayar, 56, remains out of U.S. custody and he could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press for comment. Venezuelan officials did not immediately comment on the charges.
El Zabayar served as a lawmaker in the government of the late socialist leader Hugo Chávez. He traveled to Syria in 2013, taking up arms to defend its government in the Syrian civil war. U.S. prosecutors say El Zabayar served as an important intermediary between Venezuelan officials and the militant Muslim groups Hezbollah and Hamas.