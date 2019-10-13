Robert Forster
LOS ANGELES — Robert Forster, the handsome and omnipresent character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in “Jackie Brown,” died Friday. He was 78.
Publicist Kathie Berlin said Forster died of brain cancer following a brief illness. He was at home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, including his four children and partner Denise Grayson.
Condolences poured in Friday night on social media.
Bryan Cranston called Forster a “lovely man and a consummate actor” in a tweet. The two met on the 1980 film “Alligator” and then worked together again on the television show “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff film, “El Camino,” which launched Friday on Netflix.
“I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood,” Cranston wrote.
His “Jackie Brown” co-star Samuel L. Jackson tweeted that Forster was “truly a class act/Actor!!”
A native of Rochester, N.Y., Forster quite literally stumbled into acting when in college, intending to be a lawyer, he followed a fellow female student he was trying to talk to into an auditorium where “Bye Bye Birdie” auditions were being held. He would be cast in that show, that fellow student would become his wife with whom he had three daughters, and it would start him on a new trajectory as an actor.
Sara Danius
HELSINKI — Sara Danius, the first woman to lead the Swedish institution that awards the Nobel Prize in literature, has died at age 57.
Her family told Swedish news agency TT that Danius, a literary scholar, critic and author, passed away early Saturday following a long illness.
Swedish media said she had breast cancer.
Danius was elected to a lifetime position on the Swedish Academy’s board in 2013 and because the body’s first female permanent secretary in 2015. She resigned the position in 2018.
The Stockholm University professor published a book last year about singer-songwriter Bob Dylan after playing a central role in the Swedish Academy’s decision to make him a Nobel laureate in 2016.
“Everything she did was characterized by a rare strength and luminosity,” read a brief obituary on the Swedish Academy’s website Saturday.