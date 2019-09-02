Protesters block roads in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — Anti-government protesters blocked roads near Hong Kong’s airport with burning barricades and damaged a train station Sunday after a night of violent clashes with police.
Train and some bus service to the airport on the outlying island of Chek Lap Kok were suspended. Some passengers walked to the airport, one of Asia’s busiest, carrying their luggage.
Hong Kong has been the scene of tense anti-government protests for nearly three months. The demonstrations began in response to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include other grievances and demands for more democracy and the resignation of the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s leader.
German far-right party gains, but doesn’t win
BERLIN — A far-right party made strong gains in a pair of state elections in eastern Germany on Sunday, but opponents from the political mainstream won both votes — salvaging their position as the top vote-getters and providing some relief for the national government.
Voters in Saxony, a region of around 4.1 million people bordering Poland and the Czech Republic, and neighboring Brandenburg, which has 2.5 million inhabitants and surrounds Berlin, elected new state legislatures.
All eyes were on the performance of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, which is strongest in the ex-communist east, and on how badly Germany’s governing parties would do after a rough 18 months for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition in Berlin. A symbolically important AfD win in either state could have further destabilized the national government.
AfD co-leader Joerg Meuthen declared himself “highly satisfied” with the outcome, saying that “things can’t go much better than this.” But opponents voiced some relief that his party was held to second-place finishes.
Medical plane crashes in Philippines; 9 die
MANILA, Philippines — All nine people on board a small medical evacuation plane were killed Sunday when the aircraft crashed into a resort area south of the Philippine capital and exploded in flames, officials said.
The light plane crashed into a resort compound in Pansol village in Laguna province near the foothills of Mount Makiling. Police and rescuers retrieved nine bodies from the wreckage, police said. Two people on the ground were injured and brought to a hospital.
Computer woes mar France air traffic
PARIS — A computer breakdown briefly disrupted all air traffic in France and caused a cascade of delayed flights in multiple countries Sunday, the last day of European summer holidays.
Hundreds of flights were delayed at airports from Britain to Morocco and beyond. Hours after the problem with a French automatic flight plan system was fixed, schedules still lagged elsewhere.
A spokesman for French civil aviation authority DGAC said the cause of the breakdown was being investigated.