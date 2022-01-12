Serbian Orthodox Church’s head tests positive for COVID-19
BELGRADE, Serbia — Patriarch Porfirije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has tested positive for COVID-19, the church said Tuesday, amid a surge in infections in the country and elsewhere in the Balkan region.
Porfirije has developed “very mild symptoms of the virus infection” and remains in home isolation, said the statement. It added that Porfirije is carrying out administrative duties entirely without problems.
Mexican leader: Case of virus ‘like a cold’
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday he was hoarse and had a sore throat after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
López Obrador suggested he had the omicron variant, saying “this new variant of COVID isn’t very damaging.” He is isolating himself and spoke in a video message to the country’s diplomats. “It’s like a cold,” he said.
López Obrador said he had no fever, and his oxygenation was good. He is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.
Rebels suffer blow in conflict in Yemen
CAIRO — Forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government have reclaimed the entire southern province of Shabwa from Iran-backed Houthi rebels, officials said Tuesday. The development is a blow to the rebels after government forces earlier this month made significant advances in the country’s south.
The government, aided by allies from a pro-government militia, the Giants Brigades, and airstrikes from the Saudi-led coalition, pushed through Shabwa this month, retaking the entire province in a 10-day battle, officials said.
China city locked down
BEIJING — A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.
The lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, was announced late Monday after two cases of the omicron variant were reported. Residents are not allowed to go out and stores have been shut except those selling necessities. Another 13 million people have been locked down in Xi’an for nearly three weeks, and 1.1 million more in Yuzhou for more than a week.