News in your town

Idaho activist arrested for refusing to leave playground

Israel's Netanyahu notches key wins in deal with his rival

Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House

Canadian police say 22 victims after rampage in Nova Scotia

FBI official: Number of coronavirus cyber complaints on rise

Virus forces cancellation of iconic events like Oktoberfest

More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in VA virus study

Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016

Publicly traded firms get $365M in small-business loans

Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House

Robert Loomis, editor of Angelou, Styron, dies at 93

Young climate activists slowed by pandemic, but not defeated

Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food

National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945

U.S. approves 1st coronavirus test that allows self-swab at home

South Korea downplays concerns over Kim Jong Un's health

Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip

Rampage leaves 18 dead in Canada's worst mass shooting

2 killed by suspected tornado as storms rake South

Costumed jogger gallops to cheer up neighborhood

Turkey says Syria violating truce in rebel-held north

Israeli coalition deal keeps Netanyahu in power

Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday

Celebrity news

Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict

Congressional Black Caucus PAC backs Biden's White House bid

Reports: Many had virus with no symptoms

Lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings

Some manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat

Rampage leaves 18 dead in Canada's worst mass shooting

Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday

White House to hold call with governors on testing supplies

College seniors face job worries, family stress amid virus

Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

Fast decisions in Bay Area helped slow virus spread

Global health crisis pits economic against health concerns

Nation news in brief

UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over NKorea sanctions

Coast far different 10 years after spill

'A stroke of luck' to be on global cruise during pandemic