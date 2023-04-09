Report: 3 shot at Delaware shopping mall
CHRISTIANA, Del. — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania. The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening.
At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Los Angeles school workers OK labor deal
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Unified School District workers have approved a labor deal following a three-day strike over wages and staffing that halted education for students in one of the nation’s largest school systems.
The agreement would increase wages by 30% for workers who are paid an average of $25,000 a year, the Local 99 chapter of the Service Employees International Union said Saturday. It also includes a $1,000 bonus for employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded family health care benefits.
The contract still needs to be approved by the school district’s Board of Education. The school district said the board could take it up for a vote at a meeting on April 18.
Texas governor aims to pardon Army sergeant
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.
Abbott tweeted that because the state constitution limits him to a pardon only on a recommendation by the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, he is asking the board to recommend a pardon and to expedite his request in order to pardon Sgt. Daniel Perry.
“I look forward to approving the board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk,” Abbott wrote.
Perry was convicted Friday by a Travis County jury of fatally shooting 28-year-old Garrett Foster during a protest in Austin. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.
6 wounded after gunfire occurs on beach
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a “senior skip day” event involving numerous teenagers Friday, wounding six people and prompting charges against two for unlawful possession of guns, police in South Carolina said.
The shots broke out around 5:20 p.m. on Isle of Palms, 94 miles south of Myrtle Beach. Police are still investigating the shooting, and were asking for the public to provide additional information or video footage.
