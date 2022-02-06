Police: Texas gunman kills 4, then self
CORSICANA, Texas — A gunman in Texas killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached, police said Saturday.
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson said that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, located about 50 miles south of Dallas, and the second was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.
Johnson said the victims include a man and a woman in Corsicana and a man and a child in Frost.
Two people were also wounded in the shooting in Corsicana and a third was wounded in Frost, Johnson said. All three were hospitalized in critical condition.
California crash leaves at least 5 dead
FRESNO, Calif. — Five people were killed early Saturday in a two-car head-on collision near in eastern Fresno County.
The California Highway Patrol said alcohol might have been a factor in the crash, in which two other people were hospitalized with major injuries. The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Millerton Road near Marina Drive, near Table Mountain Casino.
Shooting at hookah lounge kills 1, injures 4
BLACKSBURG, Va. — One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said.
The Blacksburg Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg late Friday. Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting.
Fire injures 9 in Bronx apartment building
NEW YORK — A raging fire tore through a Bronx apartment building Saturday morning, injuring nine people who were rushed to the hospital, including a pregnant woman — and forcing at least one person to jump from a window, fire officials and witnesses said.
The fire quickly spread through the Grand Avenue building near W. 184th St. in University Heights after someone in the apartment where the fire started left the door open — the same scenario that ended in 17 deaths during a devastating Bronx fire Jan. 9, fire officials said.
All of the injured people in this blaze are expected to recover.
Navy: SEAL candidate dies, another in hospital
WASHINGTON — One Navy SEAL candidate died and a second was in the hospital after falling ill just hours after they successfully completed the grueling Hell Week test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos, the Navy said Saturday.
The Navy said both were rushed to the hospital in California. The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week.
The test is part of the SEALs BUD/S class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. It comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are being assessed and hoping to be selected for training within the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.
One of the candidates died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, California, on Friday. The other was in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.
The Navy said the cause of death was not immediately known and was under investigation.