At least 25 killed in eastern Congo; some beheaded
KINSHASA, Congo — At least 25 people were killed in an attack on New Year’s Eve by rebels in Congo’s eastern Beni territory, local officials said Friday.
Farmers had gone to the fields in the village of Tingwe when they were attacked by Allied Democratic Forces rebels, according to the representative of the governor in the region, Sabiti Njiamoja.
Some of the bodies were found by rescue teams in the bushes on Friday, he said.
Local civil society representative Bravo Muhindo confirmed more than 25 dead and said many had been beheaded.
Other people were kidnapped, Muhindo said.
Fishermen attack conservationists in Mexico, 2 injured
MEXICO CITY — The conservationist group Sea Shepherd said Friday that two fishermen were injured off Mexico’s Baja California coast when they rammed their small boat into a larger vessel used by the group in efforts to protect the endangered vaquita porpoise.
The attack is the latest round in an escalating spiral of protests by fishermen who use banned gill nets in the Gulf of California, the only place the vaquita is found. Only as few as a dozen vaquitas are believed to remain, making them the world’s most endangered marine mammal.
Fishing nets confiscated by Sea Shepherd vessels are expensive, so fishermen often harass the conservationists’ boats to try to get them back.
Sea Shepherd said its vessel, the Farley Mowat, was pulling illegal gill nets out of the waters of the gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, when people on a group of about a half dozen small, open fishing boats began tossing gasoline bombs at the vessel, setting the bow and another part of the ship afire.
It released a video showing one fishing boat approaching the Farley Mowat at high speed and slamming into the side of the vessel.
BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Trying to resolve a humanitarian disaster, the Bosnian military set up tents Friday for hundreds of migrants who have been stuck in a burned-out refugee camp that has no facilities to fend off freezing winter weather.
Bosnia has faced international criticism for leaving some 1,000 migrants without shelter after a fire engulfed the squalid Lipa refugee camp near its northwest border with Croatia over a week ago.
The armed forces said Friday that about 150 soldiers had arrived to put up tents for the migrants, which will be run by the International Organization for Migration.
Earlier Friday, the migrants held a protest to highlight the horrendous conditions they are facing in Bosnia. Aid groups said hundreds of migrants rejected food and held up banners calling for international help.