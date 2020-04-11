Drugs for ventilator use in short supply
NEW YORK — As hospitals scour the country for scarce ventilators to treat critically ill patients stricken by the new coronavirus, pharmacists are beginning to sound an alarm that could become just as urgent: Drugs that go hand in hand with ventilators are running low even as demand is surging.
Nationwide, demand for the drugs surged 73% in March, according to Dan Kistner, a pharmaceuticals expert at Vizient, Inc., which negotiates drug prices for hospitals throughout the country. Supplies, according to Vizient data, have not kept pace.
“Trying to run the ventilators without these drugs will be like trying to operate a fleet of cars without gasoline,” Kistner said.
Bird flu found in South Carolina flock
An infectious and fatal strain of bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in South Carolina, the first case of the more serious strain of the disease in the United States since 2017 and a worrisome development for an industry that was devastated by previous outbreaks.
The high pathogenic case was found at an operation in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, marking the first case of the more dangerous strain since one found in a Tennessee chicken flock in 2017.
A laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the virus that had been killing turkeys was a high pathogenic H7N3 strain of avian influenza.
Thousands stampede food aid site in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya — Thousands of people surged for food aid in a brief stampede Friday in Kenya’s capital, desperate for help as coronavirus restrictions keep them from making a living. Police fired tear gas and injured several people, witnesses said.
Residents of Nairobi’s Kibera slum, spotting a food distribution site, tried to force their way through a gate outside a district office for their chance at supplies to keep their families fed for another day.
The scene in Kenya’s largest slum reflected the fears of millions across Africa as nearly 20 countries have imposed full lockdowns and others have shut down cities or imposed curfews. A vast population of informal workers, with little or no savings, worries about the next meal as no one knows when the measures will end.
Ebola virus case confirmed in Congo
BENI, Congo — A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to declare an end to the outbreak, the World Health Organization said Friday.
The new case was confirmed in Beni, a community that had been an epicenter of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.
It had been 42 days without a case.
“I am sad,” WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet.