WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president "continues to feel well" and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.

