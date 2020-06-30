News in your town

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to U.S. tourists

Supreme Court lifts ban on state aid to religious schooling

World news in brief

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand for $200M

1,200 extra Chicago cops to be deployed over July 4 weekend

Sick aide worked at Iowa nursing home before deadly outbreak

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Cape Cod officials warn of white sharks ahead of July Fourth

Court says president can fire Consumer board head 'at will'

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks

Critics slam country artists for playing for unmasked crowds

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

Minneapolis police chief, mayor launching policy changes

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

Suspect in killing at Louisville protest in custody

Gunman at Walmart distribution center was former employee

Experts see no proof of child-abuse surge amid pandemic

Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove rebel emblem from flag

Israel orders U.S.-based Christian TV channel off air

Lebanon's FM to summon US envoy over comments on Hezbollah

China reviews heavily criticized Hong Kong security bill

Exit poll: Polish presidential vote headed for runoff

News in brief

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against U.S. troops

China reviews heavily criticized Hong Kong security bill

Minneapolis police chief, mayor launching policy changes

World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears of worse to come

NFL: Former Redskins assistant, 'Hogs' creator Bugel dies at 80

U.S. health secretary warns 'window is closing' to take action to curb COVID-19

Summer may decide fate of leading shots in COVID-19 vaccine race

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against U.S. troops

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Spanish colonial monuments fuel race strife in US Southwest

Satellite image: Iran blast struck by suspected missile site

Once again, Congress unable to act during national trauma

Satellite images show buildup on disputed India-China border