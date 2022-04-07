Lawmaker’s departure sends Israel politics into disarray
JERUSALEM — A lawmaker quit Israel’s ruling coalition on Wednesday after a dispute over religious observance during the Passover holiday, throwing the fragile alliance into disarray without a majority in parliament and raising the prospect of a new round of elections.
Backbencher Idit Silman had recently objected to the government allowing bread to be brought into public hospitals, counter to the Jewish religious practice of refraining from bread and other leavened foods during Passover. Hospitals cater to patients of all religions.
But there were also indications that Silman, a religious lawmaker with strong nationalist views, had been uneasy sitting in Israel’s diverse coalition and had been plotting her exit for some time.
Her decision raises the possibility of new parliamentary elections, less than a year after the government took office. While Bennett’s government remains in power, it is now hamstrung in the 120-seat parliament and will likely struggle to function.
The Knesset is currently in recess, and it remains unclear if the opposition will now have enough support to hold a no-confidence vote and send Israelis to the polls for the fifth time in just over three years.
Gunmen kidnap U.S. nun in Burkina Faso
NEW ORLEANS — Ten gunmen kidnapped an 83-year-old American nun from her bed in the west African nation of Burkina Faso and destroyed almost everything in the house where she lived, but left four other women unhurt, a Louisiana official for the order said Wednesday.
Sister Suellen Tennyson was taken late Monday “from her room in her pajamas — no shoes, no glasses, no phone, no medicine,” Sister Ann Lacour, U.S. congregational leader for the Marianites of Holy Cross in Covington, La., told The Associated Press.
Two other nuns — one from Canada and one from Burkina Faso — and two young Burkinabè women who were living in the same house in Yalgo are now safely at the Kaya Diocese headquarters, even though the gunmen shot up their new truck so they couldn’t use it, Lacour said.
Lacour says she believes Tennyson was taken because she’s American, but the kidnappers have not been in touch with the order.
Man stabs 3 clerics at Shiite site in Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — An assailant stabbed three clerics at the most revered Shiite site in Iran on Tuesday, according to Iranian state-run media, killing one and injuring two before he was arrested. The motive for the attack remained unclear.
One cleric died almost instantly after being stabbed at the Imam Reza shrine, a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims in Iran’s holy northeast city of Mashhad. Two others were hospitalized, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.
Mashhad prosecutor Mohammad Hossein Darroudi described the assailant as a foreign national, without elaborating. He said four other suspects were arrested in connection with the case.
Iran provides answers to nuclear watchdog
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Wednesday said it supplied the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog with documents explaining the discovery of suspect enriched uranium traces, state media reported, the first acknowledgment from Tehran that it had answered the agency’s long-standing demands.
The head of Iran’s civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran sent the requested explanations on March 20 about several former undeclared sites in Iran where there was evidence of past nuclear activity.
The deadline came as part of an agreement announced last month to resolve the problem of undeclared uranium particles in Iran by June — long a source of tension between Tehran and the U.N. atomic watchdog. The thorny issue is separate from now-stalled talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Hong Kong’s No. 2 set to run for top job
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s No. 2 official, a staunch supporter of a Beijing-backed crackdown on pro-democracy activists, tendered his resignation on Wednesday to pave the way for his run in the city’s upcoming leadership race.
John Lee, who is the city’s chief secretary for administration, submitted his resignation to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, according to a government statement.
He said he would elaborate on his “next move” if the Chinese government approves his resignation.
Lee, who is seen as Beijing’s favored candidate for the chief executive position, is a staunch advocate of the city’s national security law, which has been used since 2020 to target pro-democracy activists, supporters and media, diminishing freedoms promised to Hong Kong at Britain’s handover to China in 1997.
His potential leadership of Hong Kong could signal a further tightening of Beijing’s grip on the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
Germany arrests Syrian accused of war crimes
BERLIN — German investigators on Wednesday arrested a Syrian man accused of war crimes for allegedly torturing captives while he was with the Islamic State group in Syria in 2014.
Federal prosecutors said the man, identified only as Raed E. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin. He is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, crimes against humanity, war crimes and bodily harm.
The suspect joined IS in summer 2014 and participated in an attack that August on the Shueitat tribe in the Deir el-Zour region of eastern Syria, prosecutors said. Activists reported death tolls ranging up to 700.
Raed E. is accused of abusing and torturing three captives after that attack. Prosecutors say that he had a man who was looking for a 13-year old brother kidnapped by IS arrested and then tortured him at various IS prisons.