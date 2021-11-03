FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Wanda, the 21st named storm of the season, is maintaining its strength as it meanders over the open waters of the north-central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 5 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, Wanda had maximum wind speeds of 50 mph and was moving north-northeast at 8 mph. It was located on a latitude parallel to the Maryland-Virginia border, but far out in the central Atlantic Ocean. It is no threat to land.
Wanda emerged as a subtropical storm Saturday night from the remnants of a nor'easter off the eastern coast of the U.S. Subtropical storms are often less intense than tropical storms and form in lukewarm waters, experts say.
It formed into a tropical storm Monday afternoon.
Wanda is forecast to speed by Friday as it pivots southeast, the hurricane center said.
The Atlantic had been quiet for nearly a month since Tropical Storm Victor dissipated in early October.
Just two Atlantic seasons on record have had more than 21 named storms: 2005, with 28 named storms, and 2020, with 30, according to Colorado State University hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach.
In addition to 21 named storms, there have been seven hurricanes this season.
Meanwhile, a low pressure system located just off Costa Rica had faded out by Wednesday.
Wanda is the last name on the official list of the World Meteorological Organization for this year. If any more names are needed, authorities will turn to a supplemental list, where the first name is Adria.