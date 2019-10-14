Kosovo officials hospitalized after opening ballot boxes
PRISTINA, Kosovo — More than 20 Central Election Commission officials have been taken to the hospital with health problems after opening five ballot boxes from Serbia, authorities in Kosovo said Sunday.
Twenty-six officials had allergic reactions and skin problems after opening the ballot boxes, local media Kosovapress reported. Emergency center doctors said all had itching and reddened skin.
Naser Ramadani, head of the Public Health National Institute, said nine women, including two pregnant ones, were treated for itching and vomiting, adding that they were in stable condition.
A police spokesman confirmed the incident but declined to give details, saying they are investigating. The election commission spokesman declined to comment.
Kosovo held snap elections a week ago which were won by a left-wing party. More than 300 ballot boxes are being recounted, and Sunday’s incident occurred at an office verifying the boxes being recounted in downtown Pristina.
Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, declared independence in 2008. It has been recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Serbia.
The Serbian office for Kosovo in Serbia and the Belgrade-supported Serb List party in Kosovo called the incident a “manipulation” while the new Kosovo Cabinet is being formed.
Trudeau wears protective vest after unspecified threatMISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau donned an armored vest and appeared with a heavy security detail at a major election rally on Saturday.
Officials would not reveal the nature of the threat. It resulted in a 90-minute delay before Trudeau appeared before about 2,000 supporters who had turned out as the election campaign ahead of the Oct. 21 vote.
Trudeau wore a suit jacket rather than his usual rolled-up sleeves and loosened tie, and was wearing a vest, which was noticeable in photos taken at the event.
Trudeau was escorted through crowd by a large number of plainclothes Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers as well as Mounties dressed in green tactical gear.
RCMP spokeswoman Stephanie Dumoulin said for security reasons they do not comment on security measures given to the prime minister. A spokeswoman Trudeau also declined comment.
Prepared remarks had indicated that Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was to introduce the Liberal leader. She did not appear or take the stage during the rally.
“Very upsetting to hear that Justin Trudeau had to wear a bulletproof vest tonight at a campaign event,” opposition Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted. “Threats of violence against pollical leaders have absolutely no place in our democracy.”
Opposition NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was the first to tweet his concern.
“Any threat made against @JustinTrudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us,” he wrote. “No matter how you vote or believe, no one should face threats of violence. To the officers who protect all of us — thank you.”
Armed men attack mosque, kill 16
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Armed men stormed the grand mosque in Burkina Faso’s northern village of Salmossi, killing at least 16 people and wounding two others, a local official said Sunday.
The armed men entered during evening prayers on Friday, according to Ernest Bouma Nebie, a regional official in Oudalan province near the border with Mali.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but extremist groups with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are active in the region. Increased attacks along the border in the past few months have forced more than a quarter-million people to flee, the U.N. refugee agency says.
This is not the first attack on a place of worship in Burkina Faso.
In May, gunmen killed six members of a parish in Dablo in Sanmatenga province, and gunmen in Sirgadji attacked a church, killing a pastor. The same month, at least five Catholic worshippers were killed during Sunday services and dozens were wounded in Toulfe in the north.
In September 2018, armed men attacked a mosque in Djabiga in the east, killing five people.
On Saturday about 1,000 people gathered in the capital, Ouagadougou, at the invitation of a dozen civil society organizations to denounce terrorism and the presence of foreign military bases in Africa.
Once-peaceful Burkina Faso experienced its first major extremist attack in 2015 and now is a member of a five-nation regional counterterror force launched in 2017, the G5 Sahel.
Extremists from neighboring Mali and Niger have recruited youth frustrated by poverty and perceived state insecurity, while local extremist groups have grown.
Thousands protest against anti-Semitism
BERLIN — Thousands of people in Berlin protested against anti-Semitism on Sunday, days after a man attacked a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.
About 10,000 people participated in the march through the German capital. Several thousand others protested Saturday in other cities including Hamburg and Marburg.
Many Germans are in shock over Wednesday’s attack in which two people were killed outside the synagogue and in a kebab shop. The attack has renewed concerns about rising far-right extremism and questions about the slow police response.
The 27-year-old, heavily armed suspect identified as Stephan B. tried but failed to enter the house of worship on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. The suspect, who livestreamed his attack online, has been charged with two counts of murder and nine of attempted murder.
On Sunday, people started their march at a symbolic landmark, Berlin’s Bebelplatz square, where the Nazis burnt thousands of books by Jews, Communist and other opponents, weeks after Adolf Hitler took power in 1933.
The marchers carried Israeli flags and banners with slogans like “No Nazis” or “Far-right terror threatens our society.”
The rally was organized by the civil rights group Unteilbar, or “Indivisible,” under the slogan “We stand united” and ended at the city’s New Synagogue with its famous golden dome topped by a Star of David.
Friedhelm Schmitt, a 52-year-old neurologist, said he’d joined the protest “because I had to. It’s my democratic duty. It’s like going to vote.”
German prosecutors have said the suspect wanted to carry out a “massacre” in the synagogue and had nearly nine pounds of explosives in his car.
He unsuccessfully tried for several minutes to enter the house of worship, where more than 50 people were attending a prayer service, but the door withstood his shots. He then killed two people and severely injured a couple before he was detained by police.
Police have been criticized because they arrived at the synagogue seven minutes after they were alerted to the shooting.
Bangladesh indicts 8 for killing of publisher
DHAKA, Bangladesh — A court in Bangladesh’s capital on Sunday indicted eight suspected Islamist militants tied to a banned group over the 2015 killing of a man who published books on secularism and atheism.
Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Majibur Rahman read out the charges to six of the suspects, who pleaded not guilty. Another two, including a sacked military official, remained fugitives, but the judge issued arrest warrants for them. Police say they belong to the banned domestic militant outfit Ansar al Islam.
In October 2015, suspected militants hacked Faisal Abedin Deepan of the Jagriti Prokashoni publishing house. On the same day, another publisher, Ahmed Rashid Tutul, survived an attack by suspected militants in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital.
Both victims were publishers of Bangladeshi-American writer and blogger Avijit Roy, who was hacked to death in February 2015.
Several other atheists, bloggers and foreigners were killed by suspected militants in 2015. A bomb attack on Oct. 24 of that year in Dhaka aimed at Shia Muslims killed a teenager and injured more than 100 other people. Foreigners including Italian aid volunteer and a Japanese agricultural worker were also killed.
Authorities in Bangladesh say the network of the militant groups has been broken after a massive crackdown following a 2016 attack on a cafe in Dhaka in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed by five young men who belonged to the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh group, according to police.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the 2016 attack and other attacks, but Bangladesh’s government said that domestic groups were behind them, and that IS has no existence in the country.