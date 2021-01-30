FBI: Pipe bombs found at RNC, DNC planted night before Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — Two pipe bombs left at the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees, discovered just before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, were actually placed the night before, federal officials said Friday.
The FBI said the investigation had revealed new information, including that the explosive devices were placed outside the two buildings between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, the night before the riot. The devices were not located by law enforcement until the next day.
It is not clear whether that means the pipe bombs were unrelated to the next day’s riot or were part of the riot planning. Both buildings are within a few blocks of the Capitol.
Army: 11 Fort Bliss soldiers ill after ingesting substance
FORT BLISS, Texas — Eleven soldiers were sickened — including two who were in critical condition — after ingesting an unauthorized substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, U.S. Army officials said Friday.
All 11 soldiers are being treated at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in the border city of El Paso, where they have been since Thursday afternoon, Fort Bliss said in a statement. Those sickened include one warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members, the statement said.
The soldiers “fell ill after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels,” according to the statement.
It’s unclear what the substance was.
Cuomo blames Trump for nursing home deaths
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended the state’s handling of nursing home fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic after a report from Attorney General Letitia James found officials grossly undercounted deaths.
The governor oscillated between grief and anger Friday as he responded to questions about the report, invoking his own father’s passing and again placing blame on the Trump administration for its role throughout the crisis.
“Whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died,” he said during a remote briefing from the State Capitol. “Everyone did the best they could.”
James’ report, which found myriad failures on part of elder care facilities during the height of the spring outbreak, suggested that the state’s official tally of nursing home deaths could be off by as much as 50%.