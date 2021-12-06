Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by ‘hypocrisy’
NEW YORK — A woman who lodged a sexual harassment allegation against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was “disgusted” by what she saw as his hypocrisy and attempts to discredit women who made similar allegations against his brother, her lawyer said Sunday.
The woman’s complaint became known shortly after CNN fired the “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor Saturday night. Chris Cuomo had been criticized for breaching journalistic ethics by trying to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, beat his own harassment charges.
The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, took her allegations against Chris Cuomo to CNN on Wednesday through her lawyer, Debra Katz.
Katz did not give any specifics about the alleged behavior, believed to have occurred before Cuomo joined CNN in 2013. Prior to that, he worked at ABC News.
Chris Cuomo, through a spokesman, said the charges were untrue. “If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination,” the spokesman said.
Katz also tied Cuomo’s firing to the accusations, saying in a statement that “CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo.”
Passenger jumps out of taxiing plane
PHOENIX — A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself, authorities said Saturday.
The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released, and it wasn’t immediately clear why he jumped from Flight 4236 after it’s arrival at Sky Harbor International Airport from Colorado Springs, Colorado, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
After the man “exited the aircraft,” the aircraft’s captain notified the control tower so local authorities could respond to the situation, Southwest spokesperson Dan Landson said in an email.
The 30-year-old man then entered the fire station, walked into a dorm room and locked himself inside, Fire Capt. Todd Keller, a Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson, said in an email.
After few minutes, firefighters were able to get the man to unlock the door, and he was then evaluated, treated for a lower leg injury and transported to a hospital, Keller said.
Cruise ship with virus cases arrives in U.S.
NEW ORLEANS — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said they were trying to disembark people without worsening the spread of the coronavirus illness.
Local news outlets in New Orleans confirmed the Norwegian Breakaway had arrived in the city. The ship departed New Orleans on Nov. 28.
Norwegian Cruise Line issued a statement that confirmed a “handful of COVID-19 cases among guests and crew.” The company said all of the identified cases involved people without symptoms of the illness.