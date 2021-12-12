On late-night show, Biden casts agenda as cost-of-living cut
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden cast his Build Back Better economic legislation as a cost-of-living cut for millions of Americans on Friday, as he sought to tamp down concern about inflation in his first appearance as president on a late-night TV show.
“There’s a whole range of things that are in there that are going to really reduce essentially, the cost of living for people in a reasonable, rational way,” Biden said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” after describing provisions of the $1.75 trillion measure aimed at reducing child-care costs and expanding free public preschool.
Biden’s appearance on the program came as he continues to struggle with the lowest approval ratings of his presidency.
Asked by Fallon whether he pays attention to his approval rating, Biden joked: “Well, not anymore.” Only about 43% of Americans currently approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to about 51% who disapprove, according to an analysis of surveys by FiveThirtyEight.
Shooting victims’ families to get $1 million each from school district
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The families of the 17 students and staff killed in the Parkland school massacre each will receive slightly more than $1 million from the Broward School District, according to a settlement agreement.
The School Board will formally vote Tuesday on two settlement agreements stemming from the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — ending a three-and-a-half year saga between the school district and the victims’ families. The 17 families whose children or spouses were killed each will receive $1,020,917, while those who were injured will receive from $22,688 to $776,904.
Woman charged with stealing more than $300,000 from retail stores
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A woman has been charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 in merchandise from retail stores in California.
Ekaterina Zharkova, 38, was arrested last month after an investigator with the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Theft task force saw her stealing from a Nordstrom Rack in Costa Mesa. When members of the task force searched her apartment, they found more than $328,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Judge OKs regulators’ subpoena for ‘Rust’ assistant director
SANTA FE, N.M. — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided.
District Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Friday granted a request by the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the state Environment Department to issue a subpoena to Dave Halls, assistant director for the movie “Rust,” local news outlets reported. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in the Oct. 21 shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.