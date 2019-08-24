French President Emmanuel Macron, right right, flanked by President of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region Alain Rousset, center, samples local produce and wine, as he tours the exhibition hall above the international press center on the opening day of the G7 summit, in Anglet, southwestern France, Saturday Aug.24, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump and the six other leaders of the Group of Seven nations will begin meeting Saturday for three days in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz. France holds the 2019 presidency of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan. Biarritz.