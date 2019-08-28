Federal judge blocks Missouri abortion ban
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won’t take effect today after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.
U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs put a pause on the law as a legal challenge against it plays out in court.
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed the lawsuit, arguing that the law is unconstitutional and goes against the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
The law includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest. If courts don’t uphold the eight-week ban, the measure includes a series of less-restrictive bans ranging from 14 weeks up to 20 weeks. The policy also bans abortions based solely on race, sex or a diagnosis indicating the potential for Down syndrome.
Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.
Attorneys for the state can appeal the judge’s ruling. They argue that courts have allowed limits on abortions based on the gestational age of the fetus. In court documents, they told the judge that the state’s goal is “protecting fetal life” as well as protecting women. During a court hearing Monday, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer’s argument centered on his contention that Planned Parenthood and the ACLU do not have standing to challenge the law.
Federal law allows states to prohibit abortions after fetuses are viable outside the womb, which can be from 24 to 28 weeks.
Missouri’s law also includes an outright ban on abortions except in cases of medical emergencies, but that would take effect only if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Missouri already has some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion regulations. Just one clinic in the state performs abortions.
Bus plunges down embankment; 14 hurt
MOORESBORO, N.C. — A bus carrying a high school girls’ volleyball team plunged 30 feet down a wooded embankment in North Carolina, injuring 14 people.Photos from the scene show the bus surrounded by broken tree limbs late Monday night near Coxes Creek Mountain.
WLOS-TV reports one person had to be air-lifted to a hospital and others were transported to area hospitals.McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler tells news outlets that none of the victims’ injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Principal Dianna Bridges confirmed the bus was carrying students from Mooresboro’s Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, which is about 50 miles southeast of Asheville. In a Facebook post , the school says several players, two coaches and the driver were hurt. The students were on their way back from a match.
Mother, deputy indicted over sex act
ST. GABRIEL, La. — A grand jury has indicted a Louisiana woman who’s accused of performing a sex act on her 1-year-old son, as well as the sheriff’s deputy accused of filming it.
The Advocate reports the mother had told investigators that Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputy Shaderick Jones coerced her into performing the act on her son in exchange for not arresting her for an open traffic ticket warrant.A grand jury indicted the two Monday on charges of rape, aggravated crimes against nature and distributing child pornography. Jones was also charged with malfeasance-in-office after prosecutors argued he leveraged his authority as an officer.
Authorities said someone brought the video to police who found it’d been sent from Jones’ sheriff’s office vehicle.
The rape charges alone carry life sentences.
Trial to start over a baby found in freezer
DOTHAN, Ala. — Jury selection has begun in the trial of an Alabama woman charged in the death of her 6-month-old son, whose body was found last summer in a motel room freezer.
WSFA-TV reports opening statements were to be delivered Tuesday in Amanda Gail Oakes’ trial on charges of manslaughter and corpse abuse. Authorities say Curtis James Oakes died while in the care of Oakes’ boyfriend, Carlton James Mathis.Oakes told authorities they put Curtis in the freezer when the smell became unbearable. Dothan police have said Curtis’ cause of death is unclear, but he appears to have been dead before being placed in the freezer for five or six days.
Mathis, of Gainesville, Georgia, is charged with murder. He was arrested in Florida after a police standoff in which he was shot.