GM plans to pull out of Australia, Thailand and New Zealand
DETROIT — General Motors says it’s pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don’t produce adequate returns on investments.
The company said in a statement Sunday that it will wind down sales, engineering and design operations for its historic Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021. It also plans to sell its Rayong factory in Thailand to China’s Great Wall Motors and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of this year.
Shooting at club kills 1, wounds 4
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.
A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names were released.
There were no suspects in custody.
Gift to help record black women’s efforts
NEW YORK — A trailblazer among black women in the business world wants to help make sure that the stories of other pioneering women like her are not forgotten.
The HistoryMakers, an oral archive that’s recorded the stories of more than 3,300 African Americans, launched The WomanMakers initiative with a $1 million gift from Ursula Burns, former head of Xerox.
“We have to value our own stories,” Burns said in a phone interview about the project that will focus on African American women. “We have to teach ourselves to actually value ourselves in our society.”
Burns, 61, was chair and CEO of Xerox from 2009 to 2016.
The initiative was kicked off at a Jan. 31 luncheon in New York City, where Burns presented Julieanna Richardson, who founded The HistoryMakers in 1999, with the monetary gift in honor of her late husband, Lloyd Bean.
The launch included a number of women on the advisory committee for The WomenMakers initiative, who will help determine the 180 women whose stories will be recorded thanks to Burns’ gift.