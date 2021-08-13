Judge begins key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case
DOVER, Del. — An attorney for the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware judge on Thursday that the group’s national board never adopted a resolution approving an $850 million agreement that is the linchpin of the Boy Scouts’ proposed bankruptcy plan.
Despite that acknowledgment, the Boy Scouts are asking the judge to rule that the organization properly exercised its business judgment in entering into the agreement and should be allowed to proceed with it as the foundation of a final bankruptcy plan.
The agreement involves the national Boy Scouts organization, the roughly 250 local Boy Scout councils, and law firms representing some 70,000 men who claim they were molested as youngsters by Scoutmasters and others. It also includes the official victims committee appointed by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee.
Under the agreement presented to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laura Selber Silverstein, the Boy Scouts have proposed contributing up to $250 million in cash and property to a fund for abuse victims. Local councils, which run day-to-day operations for Boy Scout troops, would contribute $600 million.
The national organization and councils also would transfer their rights to Boy Scout insurance policies to the victims fund. In return, they would be released from further liability for abuse claims.
If approved, the agreement could result in one of the nation’s largest settlements in a sex abuse case.
Silverstein expressed surprise Thursday when Glenn Kurtz, an attorney for the Boy Scouts, said during arguments over what board materials had been provided to the insurers that the board never approved a formal resolution approving the agreement.
“Isn’t it a little unusual that a board doesn’t actually authorize the actual agreement?” the judge asked.
Kurtz replied that the board authorized “deal terms,” but delegated the documentation to the professionals.
“I don’t know it was the world’s most formal procedure in terms of documenting the approvals, but you got a yes vote from all 72 board members on these deal terms,” Kurtz said.
Silverstein suggested that the lack of board authorization for the agreement was particularly surprising given that several members of the board are lawyers.
“We’ll see whether the debtor is able, without an authorization, to convince me that they’ve met the business judgment standard or they’re entitled to the business judgment standard and they made informed decisions,” she said.
Bidder offers up to $120 million for collapsed condo site
MIAMI — A private bidder is willing to offer up to $120 million to purchase the Miami-area oceanfront property where the collapsed Champlain Towers South building once stood.
The offer was revealed Wednesday during a hearing before Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, who is overseeing the dozens of lawsuits that have been filed since the condominium collapsed June 24, killing 98 people. Officials are still trying to determine what caused the building to collapse.
The judge authorized negotiation of an agreement with the bidder, who was not publicly identified. A real estate broker told the judge he had a “letter of interest” from the bidder that offered $110 million for the property, the Miami Herald reported.
“They’re willing to go to $120 million,” said Michael Fay, who has been appointed to work on the real estate deal.
“That’s the best news I’ve heard so far today,” the judge said. He then asked Fay to move as “quickly as possible” to get to a “short auction process.”
“I want to compensate these victims as soon as possible,” Hanzman said.
Some families had hoped the government would purchase the property to turn it into a park or a memorial site to honor the victims, rather than a residential or commercial development.
On Wednesday, Manny Kadre, a lawyer who is serving as a liaison between the court and elected leaders, said that appears “very highly unlikely,” the Herald reported.
He suggested that perhaps officials could step in to help forgive mortgages, create a victims compensation fund or help with creating a memorial on the site or nearby.
“The property being monetized by government is a very, very unlikely scenario,” Kadre told the newspaper.