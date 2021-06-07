23 arrested in clashes with police officers enforcing curfew in New York park
NEW YORK — Twenty-three people were arrested in clashes with police officers enforcing a new 10 p.m. curfew in New York’s Washington Square Park, police said.
Videos posted Saturday night on Twitter show a line of helmeted officers moving into the park to enforce the curfew. Officers can be seen grabbing and pushing people as an order to disperse is announced.
A police spokesperson said eight officers suffered minor injuries while trying to clear the park. Most of the 23 people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and given desk appearance tickets, the spokesperson said.
The park in the heart of Greenwich Village has long been a scene of protests and vigils and is a popular gathering place for young people.
First lady, Fauci tour vaccination site
NEW YORK — First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church on Sunday.
Biden, Fauci and U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, watched as people got their shots in the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church.
Biden asked a teenager about to get his shot how old he was, and when he said he was 14, she responded, “You’re 14, that’s exactly what we want! Twelve and over.”
The Abyssinian Baptist Church has often hosted elected officials and other dignitaries.
6 killed in Interstate 75 crash in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five people, killing all six, authorities said.
A southbound car being driven in the northbound lanes struck the family’s car Saturday in Lexington. Four of the victims were children, Lexington police said in a statement.
Shooting, car crash kill 3 in Miami area
MIAMI — Another Miami-Dade mass shooting and a possibly connected car crash killed three people and sent five others to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Miami-Dade police said Sunday morning.
The woman shot dead was a Florida Department of Corrections officer. Two men, who might have been shot, died when their red Toyota Camry smashed into a wall of Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus while leaving the scene of the shooting.
Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said a gun was found in the crashed car, but the actual relationship to the shooting remains under investigation.