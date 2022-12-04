Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found; FedEx delivery driver arrested
PARADISE, Texas — A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead, two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx delivery driver arrested in her death, authorities said.
The body of Athena Strand was found Friday and Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing the girl and telling authorities where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.
Horner remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Akin said during a late Friday news conference that a tip led authorities to Horner, who the sheriff said had made a delivery to the girl’s home shortly before she disappeared.
Horner did not know the girl’s family, according to Akin, who declined to discuss a motive for the crime.
FedEx said in a statement that it is working with law enforcement agencies investigating the case.
“Our thoughts are with the family of Athena Strand during this most difficult time,” according to the statement.
