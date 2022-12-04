Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found; FedEx delivery driver arrested

PARADISE, Texas — A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead, two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx delivery driver arrested in her death, authorities said.

