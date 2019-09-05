Explosion at fireworks factory kills at least 22
NEW DELHI — A large explosion at a fireworks factory in northern India on Wednesday killed at least 22 people and caused the building to catch fire and collapse, officials said.
Police officer Mukhtiar Singh said 15 other people were injured in the blast in Batala, a town in Punjab state about 285 miles north of New Delhi.
Singh said rescue work is continuing at the site.
Deepak Bhatia, a state government administrator, said the cause of the explosion was being investigated.
The building caught fire after the blast, he said.
Television images showed a brick-lined building that had completely collapsed from the force of the explosion.
News18 television news channel quoted opposition Akali Dal party leader Bikram Singh Mathijia as saying that it was an illegal factory that had existed for years without a licence in a residential area.
Residents complained that authorities had failed to take any action against the factory. An earlier explosion there in 2017 killed one person, according to the news channel.
Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India, with firecrackers often used in festivals and weddings.
Many illegal factories produce firecrackers that are cheaper to buy than legally made ones.
Protesters rally against gender-based violenceJOHANNESBURG — Police fired a water cannon at demonstrators who gathered in Cape Town Wednesday demanding the government crack down on gender-based violence, as several recent and brutal murders of young South African women have gripped the nation.
Protesters gathered, some with mouths taped shut, Wednesday in protest outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre where a meeting of the World Economic Forum on Africa was underway.In the last week, reports of the murders of several young women, one as young as 14, have dominated national news headlines.
On Aug. 24, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was allegedly raped and bludgeoned to death by a post office worker when she went on an errand to check on a parcel in Cape Town. Days later, on Aug. 30, South African boxing champion Leighandre Jegels, 25, was shot and killed by her estranged boyfriend, a police officer.
The deaths have prompted women from across the nation to share their experiences and fears over being violently attacked by men on social media under the hashtag #AmINext.
More than half a million people had signed a change.org petition by Wednesday calling for the government to enact the death penalty for crimes against women and children. Another petition calling for the government to declare gender-based violence a state of emergency has gathered more than 400,000 signatures.
South Africa is one of the most violent countries in the world for women, with the world’s fourth highest death rate due to “interpersonal violence,” according to fact-checking web site Africa Check. The group says one woman is murdered every three hours in South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the recent spate of violence a “dark period” for the country.
“We remain gripped in an increasing crisis of violence in South Africa, underpinned by levels of impunity and a social and economic system that continues to drive gender-based violence and other forms of violence,” Ramaphosa said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday.
“We call on ALL South Africans to respond to the call: no more violence, no more femicide,” he said.
Tour bus crashes, 5 Chinese killed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A tour bus carrying Chinese tourists flipped in rainy weather near a New Zealand tourist town Wednesday morning, killing five Chinese nationals and seriously injuring two others, police said.
Police Inspector Brent Crowe told media that the medium-sized tour bus was carrying 27 people and was about 20 minutes north of Rotorua at just after 11 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a bend on a highway.