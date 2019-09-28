U.S. probe of vaping illnesses focuses on THC from marijuana
NEW YORK — U.S. health officials said Friday that their investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain the marijuana compound THC.
Most of the 800 people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But officials said they didn’t know if the THC is the problem or some other substance added to the vaping liquid, such as thickeners.
“The outbreak currently is pointing to a greater concern around THC-containing products,” said the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat.
Man gets prison after woman finds bullet in her skull
ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend, who didn’t realize she survived a bullet to the brain until she went to the hospital for treatment of headaches.
Jerrontae Cain, 39, was sentenced Thursday on charges including being a felon in possession of a gunin the 2017 attack on 42-year-old Nicole Gordon.
Suffering from severe headaches and memory loss, Gordon was examined last year by doctors who found a bullet lodged in her skull.
Gordon told police she didn’t remember being shot, but did remember an argument with Cain during which her car window shattered and she passed out. She thought she was hurt by broken glass, and she was patched up at the home of Cain’s mother.
Man pleads guilty in kidnap, torture plot
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a plastic surgeon who was tortured with a blowtorch in an extortion attempt.
The Sun Sentinel reported that 34-year-old Justin Boccio pleaded guilty Thursday to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the January attack on the surgeon, who hasn’t been publicly identified.
Boccio’s attorney, Kenneth Lange, said his client was convinced to take part in the scheme by co-defendant, Serge Nkorina, who’s being extradited from Tenerife, Spain.
Court documents say the surgeon was leaving a Walmart store when he was confronted by an armed man and shoved into a van. They said he was tortured for hours before being returned to his car while unconscious.