Harris to visit Southeast Asia
Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Singapore’s president and prime minister as she kicks off a visit to Southeast Asia focused on strengthening ties with key allies in the region, a task complicated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The trip, which brings Harris to Singapore and then later to Vietnam this week, is aimed at broadening cooperation with both nations to offer a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the region. She is expected to address economic and security issues as well as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 men shot, killed in Atlanta parking lot
ATLANTA — Three men were fatally shot in a southwest Atlanta parking lot early Sunday.
Officers were sent to the area of Whitehall and McDaniel streets about 12:45 a.m., Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Daniel Genson told reporters at the scene.
When they arrived, they found three men between 35 and 45 years old who had injuries “consistent with gunfire,” Genson said. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
GOP congressman marries girlfriend
MIAMI — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.
The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together — he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.
Vanity Fair reported that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people.
Luckey, 26, is from Southern California and works for a company that focuses on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials.
Abbott now tests negative for virus
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive.
“I’m told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott, a Republican, said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”
Former vaccine skeptic dies at 61
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A conservative talk radio host who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.