Man killed by rooster during illegal cockfight
HYDERABAD, India — A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.
The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday.
The incident occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.
“Satish was hit by the rooster’s knife in his groin and started bleeding heavily,” the officer said, adding that the man died on the way to a hospital.
Report: Russian dies in emergency landing
BEIRUT — A Russian military helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons in northeast Syria on Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. Syria’s state media said there were casualties among the crew.
Russia joined Syria’s war in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces. Russian troops are deployed in different parts of Syria, including the northeast.
Syria’s state news agency SANA said the incident happened near the village of Tel Tamr in northeastern Hassakeh province. One crew member was killed and others were wounded, the report said.
U.N. agency warns of mass famine in Yemen
CAIRO — A U.N. humanitarian agency on Sunday warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with already some half a million people in the war-torn country living in famine-like conditions.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said the risk of large-scale famine in the Arab world’s poorest country “has never been more acute.”
The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland.
U.S. ‘concerned’ about Ethiopia abuse reports
JOHANNESBURG — The United States is “gravely concerned by reported atrocities and the overall deteriorating situation” in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the toughest statement yet from Washington on Ethiopia’s ongoing conflict.
Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian and allied forces against residents of the country’s northern region of Tigray were detailed in reports by The Associated Press and by Amnesty International. Ethiopia’s central government and regional officials in Tigray both believe that each other’s governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.
“We strongly condemn the killings, forced removals and displacements, sexual assaults, and other extremely serious human rights violations and abuses by several parties that multiple organizations have reported in Tigray. We are also deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian crisis,” said Blinken in a statement issued Saturday.