Authorities in Tennessee, Kentucky look for pair of escaped inmates
PARIS, Tenn. — Authorities searched Saturday for two Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped a Kentucky highway department employee and stole a resident’s truck, officials said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped Friday morning from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tenn. The state police agency said the inmates were considered armed and dangerous.
Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, authorities said.
Later Friday, an employee of the highway department in Fulton County, Ky., was kidnapped from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River, the sheriff’s office in Henry County, Tenn., reported on its Facebook page.
The employee and his department truck were later found in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said.
Early Saturday, deputies found a Henry County resident who had been tied up in his home by the inmates. The sheriff’s office said inmates stole the resident’s red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck, which has not been found.
Law enforcement agencies were searching for the inmates on Saturday. The Kentucky State Police advised residents in the far western part of the state to check on their loved ones and report any suspicious activity after the inmates committed burglaries and thefts in the area.
Driver whose car plowed into Manhattan protesters arrested
NEW YORK — A woman who plowed her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six of them, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, police said.
Kathleen Casillo, 52, was released from custody after being given a notice to appear in court at a later date, police said. A message seeking comment was left at a number listed for Casillo. Online records did not list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
Bystander video showed a black BMW sedan suddenly accelerating as protesters gathered around the vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday near 39th Street and 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. One person appeared to be leaning over the front of the car.
Six people were taken by ambulance to hospitals with injuries that officials said did not appear to be life-threatening.
Atlanta mayor’s office says she turned down Biden Cabinet offer
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down an opportunity to serve in President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet, according to a spokesperson for the mayor on Saturday.
The statement did not say what Cabinet position she had been offered.
Bottoms, one of the state’s most influential Democrats, had previously been under consideration to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee.
“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” a Bottoms spokesperson said in a statement.
“The Mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia,” the statement said. “Out of respect for the process, and the other candidates under consideration, no additional comment will be forthcoming on this matter at this time.”
The statement also rejected speculation that Bottoms had turned down a chance to be an ambassador.
“She was never offered an ambassadorship,” the statement said.
Russian nuclear submarine test-fires 4 missiles
MOSCOW — A Russian nuclear submarine on Saturday successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in a show of readiness of Moscow’s nuclear forces amid tension with the U.S.
The Defense Ministry said that the Vladimir Monomakh submarine of the Pacific Fleet launched four Bulava missiles in quick succession from an underwater position in the Sea of Okhotsk. Their dummy warheads hit their designated targets on the Chiza shooting range in the Arkhangelsk region in northwestern Russia more than 3,400 miles away, the ministry said in a statement.
The Vladimir Monomakh is one of the new Borei-class nuclear submarines that carry 16 Bulava missiles each and are intended to serve as the core of the naval component of the nation’s nuclear forces for decades to come. Another submarine of the same type performed a similar launch of four Bulava missiles in 2018 — a costly demonstration of the efficiency of the country’s nuclear deterrent mimicking the conditions of a major nuclear conflict.
In a report to President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Saturday’s launch wrapped up large-scale drills of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces that began Wednesday. As part of those maneuvers, another Russian nuclear submarine also performed a practice launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Barents Sea, a ground-based ICBM was launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets at an Arctic range.
Angry protesters throw eggs as South Korea releases child rapist
SEOUL, South Korea — Angry protesters threw eggs and shouted insults as one of South Korea’s most notorious child predators was released from a prison in southern Seoul on Saturday at the end of a 12-year term.
Law enforcement authorities strapped the 69-year-old Cho Doo-soon with an electronic anklet and escorted him to his home in nearby Ansan, where authorities have added and upgraded security cameras and vowed around-the-clock monitoring for a man residents still see as a risk to their community.
Cho was convicted of kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old girl at a church bathroom in Ansan in 2008 in a brutal attack that left her with severe, lasting injuries. The case shocked and horrified the nation and prompted an outpouring of public sympathy for the girl, which inspired a 2013 hit movie titled “Hope.”
Around a million people since 2017 signed multiple online petitions to the president opposing Cho’s release, which had been dreaded by residents in Ansan for years.
Dozens of protesters, holding signs that read “Cho Doo-soon to hell” and shouting slogans calling for his castration or execution, rallied for hours in front of the prison early Saturday amid a heavy police presence. Officers dispersed some protesters who temporarily blocked a pathway to the prison by lying down and locking arms, which appeared to delay Cho’s release by around half an hour.
Demonstrators threw eggs and other objects as a van, carrying Cho and flanked by officers, rolled out of the prison’s gate.