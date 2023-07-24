CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Arizona town on Sunday afternoon but there was no immediate word on any injuries or damage, according to authorities.
The United States Geological Survey said the small quake struck near Chino Valley, just north of Prescott, around 2 p.m.
Recommended for you
The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said that it received reports of shaking and tremors in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.
Fire kills 3, injures 3 others in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — An early morning house fire in San Antonio on Saturday killed three people and injured three others, the city’s fire chief said.
One woman died at the scene and two others — an adult and a child — later died at a hospital. The three people hospitalized were listed in critical condition, said San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.
Woman dies after grizzly bear encounter
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Sunday that the woman was found deceased on a trail near West Yellowstone, a Montana town nestled in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just west of Yellowstone National Park.
They said the woman was found deceased “following an apparent bear encounter” based on what investigators determined were grizzly bear tracks at the scene. The department said the investigation into the grizzly attack was ongoing.
Rangers issued an emergency closure of the area where the woman was found, which is popular with hikers.
3 hurt in crash of small plane
STOW, Mass. — Three people were injured when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Police and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls just after 1 p.m. found the single-engine Cessna 182 in a wooded area between two homes in the town of Stow, a police spokesperson said.
One of the plane’s three occupants had self-extricated from the plane, but the other two needed help from first responders.
All three were taken to nearby Minute Man Air Field and were then flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.
Suspect in fatal shooting arrested
BROOKFIELD, Vt. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Vermont in May that left one man dead and another injured.
Devon Dennis, 43, of Hartford, Conn., was arrested Saturday as he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on a plane from Jamaica, Vermont State Police said in a statement.