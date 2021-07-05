8 wounded in shooting near Texas car wash
FORT WORTH, Texas — Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.
The eight gunshot victims were in stable condition at hospitals, police said. No suspects were in custody.
Police identify 8 of 11 arrested after standoff
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 males who were arrested following an hours-long armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95.
They were charged with a variety of offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and the use of body armor in commission of a crime, police said in a news release issued late Saturday.
The group refers to itself as a militia and said it adheres to “Moorish Sovereign Ideology,” police said.
One of the people arrested was a male juvenile and two others refused to give their names.
West announces bid to become Texas governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Allen West, the former Florida congressman and firebrand who rode into office on the tea party wave a decade ago, said Sunday that he will run for governor of Texas in a bid to again seize on restless anger from the right.
He plans to challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is up for a third term and might also be seeking a 2024 presidential bid. Abbott has already locked up the endorsement of Donald Trump — whose voters West likely would need to have any shot at winning a GOP primary in Texas.
“Let’s stand up for God, for country and for Texas,” West told those gathered Sunday at Sojourn Church in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, where he made his announcement.
Chestnut, Lesco win Hot Dog Eating titles
NEW YORK — Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.
Chestnut, of Westfield, Ind., downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. Lesco, of Tucson, Ariz., downed 30¾ dogs in 10 minutes.