MIAMI — A Haitian-Chilean businessman considered a key suspect in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appeared in U.S. federal court on Thursday and was accused of providing weapons to former Colombian soldiers charged with fatally shooting the Caribbean country’s leader.
Rodolphe Jaar, a former U.S. government informant who was recently detained in the Dominican Republic, was charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.
Jaar, 49, is the second foreigner charged and arrested in the U.S. for his alleged role leading to the July 7 killing of Moïse at his private residence. In early January, former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios faced the same charges and remains detained at a federal prison in south Florida.
If convicted of the charges, Jaar and Palacios could face life in prison.
U.S. prosecutors charge 4 Belarussians with aircraft piracy in plane-diversion case
NEW YORK — U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last year to arrest an opposition journalist, using a ruse that there was a bomb threat.
The charges, announced by federal prosecutors in New York, recounted how a regularly-scheduled passenger plane traveling between Athens, Greece, and Vilnius, Lithuania, on May 23 was diverted to Minsk, Belarus, by air traffic control authorities in Belarus.
Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the pilots that there was a bomb threat against the jetliner and ordered them to land in Minsk. The Belarusian military scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet in an apparent attempt to encourage the crew to comply with the orders of flight controllers.
U.S. urges Sudan’s military leaders to stop killing protesters of October coup
CAIRO — The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday.
The joint statement came after a two-day visit by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup. At least 72 demonstrators have been killed since then.
U.S. drops case against MIT professor
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department dropped its case Thursday against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of concealing ties to the Chinese government, a further setback to a federal initiative aimed at preventing Beijing from profiting off academic research at U.S. colleges and universities.
The department revealed its decision in the case against Gang Chen in a single-page filing in federal court in Boston, saying it could no longer meet its burden of proof.
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, said the move was “in the interests of justice” and was the result of new information the government had received about the allegations.
Taliban arrests woman’s rights advocate
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul, smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters, an eyewitness said Thursday. A Taliban statement appeared to blame the incident on a recent women’s protest, saying insulting Afghan values will no longer be tolerated.
The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women. A person from the neighborhood who witnessed the arrest said about 10 armed men, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence department, carried out the raid on Wednesday night.
Bombing in Pakistan kills 3, injures 28
LAHORE, Pakistan — A powerful bombing struck a crowded bazar Thursday in Pakistan’s second largest city, Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding 28, police and rescue officials said. A newly formed separatist group from southwestern Baluchistan province claimed responsibility for the attack.
The blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops at the famous Anarkali bazar, two witnesses, Mohammad Hafeez and Abdul Majeed, told reporters.
According to Abid Khan, a senior police official, the bombing killed three people. Some of the wounded were listed as being in critical condition and he said there were fears the death toll could climb.
Rocket attack in Syria kills 6, wounds 30
BEIRUT — A rocket attack on a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed six civilians and wounded 36 people on Thursday, Syrian rescuers and a war monitor said. Both blamed U.S-backed Syrian Kurdish forces for the attack.
The town of Afrin has been under control of Turkey and its allied Syrian opposition fighters since 2018, following a Turkey-backed military operation that pushed Syrian Kurdish fighters and thousands of Kurdish residents from the area.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war-monitoring group, also put the death toll at six, saying two children were among the killed and 30 people were wounded.