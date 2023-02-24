U.N. resolution calls for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Thursday that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, sending a strong message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that Moscow’s aggression must end.
The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was more evidence it’s not only the West that backs his country.
“The support is much broader, and it will only continue to be consolidated and to be solidified,” Kuleba said after the vote. “This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine’s side because many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor today.”
The seven countries voting against it were Belarus, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. The resolution was adopted after amendments proposed by Belarus that would have stripped much of the language were resoundingly defeated.
British court cites London firm in Beirut explosion
BEIRUT — A British court has ruled a London-based company that delivered the explosive ammonium nitrate to Beirut’s port is liable towards the victims of a devastating blast in 2020, Lebanon’s Beirut Bar Association said Thursday.
On Aug. 4 that year, hundreds of tons of the chemical, typically used in fertilizers, detonated, killing more than 200 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of Beirut.
The ruling in London is an unusual judicial success for the victims’ families, members of whom have advocated for an unimpeded national investigation. Some have opted to file lawsuits abroad.
The London-registered chemical trading firm, Savaro Ltd., is suspected of having chartered the shipment of the ammonium nitrate in 2013 that ended up in Beirut. Documents show a handful of senior political, judicial and security officials were aware of the substance in the port for years, but did not take decisive action to get rid of it.
Earthquake hits Tajikistan border near China; no injuries
BEIJING — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region, officials said. No injuries or damage were reported.
The epicenter was 41 miles west of Murghob, Tajikistan, and 12 miles below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Murghrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people, high in the Pamir Mountains.
Five aftershocks ranging from magnitude 4.6 to 5 followed later on Thursday morning, with their epicenters likewise located west of Murghob, Tajikistan’s state Khovar agency reported.
Turkey/Syria earthquake death toll surpasses 47,000
ANKARA, Turkey — The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 continues to rise as more bodies are retrieved from the rubble of demolished buildings. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the already battered province of Hatay this week damaged or demolished more buildings, compounding the devastation.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has raised the number of fatalities in Turkey from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake to 43,556. The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria now stands at 47,244.
Meanwhile, at least 164,000 buildings have either collapsed or are so damaged that they need to be demolished, said Murat Kurum, Turkey’s minister for the environment and urbanization.
Northern Ireland police officer ambushed after soccer game
LONDON — A senior Northern Ireland police officer was in critical but stable condition in a hospital after two masked men shot him after he coached a children’s soccer team, authorities said Thursday.
A dissident Irish Republican Army splinter group is suspected of shooting the detective Wednesday night after a kids’ soccer session at a sports complex in Omagh, about 60 miles west of Belfast. Three men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland named the wounded officer as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, a well-known officer who has led investigations into murders, organized crime and dissident paramilitary groups.
The leader of the police force, Chief Constable Simon Byrne, called the shooting “a brazen and calculated attack.”
Cambodian girl dies of bird flu
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country’s first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads in poultry and wasn’t deemed a threat to people until a 1997 outbreak among visitors to live poultry markets in Hong Kong.
The girl from the rural southeastern province of Prey Veng became ill Feb. 16 and was sent to be treated at hospital in the capital, Phnom Penh. She was diagnosed Wednesday after suffering a fever up to 102 Fahrenheit with coughing and throat pain and died shortly afterward, the Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday night.
Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng warned that bird flu poses an especially high risk to children who feed or collect eggs from domesticated poultry, or cleaning their cages.
