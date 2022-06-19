PHILADELPHIA — A building caught fire and later collapsed in Philadelphia, killing one firefighter and injuring five other people, two critically, after all became trapped early Saturday, authorities said.
The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the building in north Philadelphia, eight occupants were safely evacuated and the fire had been declared under control, officials said. At 3:24 a.m., the building collapsed, Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said.
Lt. Sean Williamson, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bitcoin dips below $20,000 threshold
NEW YORK — Bitcoin fell below the psychologically important threshold of $20,000 on Saturday for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.
The price of the most popular cryptocurrency had plunged as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon on the East Coast, according to the cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. At some points during the day, it was below $18,000. Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value since reaching its peak.
Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that has been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble Saturday.
2 dead after boats collide in Florida
MIAMI — Two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when their boats collided at night near Key Biscayne in South Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities say.
The Coast Guard said a person involved in the collision notified the agency of the crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Two bodies were recovered in the ensuing rescue operation, one by the Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and another by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, officials said.
