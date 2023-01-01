MEXICO CITY — Fifteen people were killed and 47 others were being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday.
Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city, Leon, in that state.
It is not unusual for friends, relatives or neighbors in Mexico to pool their money to rent a bus for beach vacations.
Prosecutors in Nayarit said the accident occurred Friday, on a rural stretch of road.
Local media said the travelers were returning from Guayabitos, a beach town north of Puerto Vallarta.
At least 200 migrants rescued as boat sinks
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers on Saturday rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident.
The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, rescued 232 migrants.
Fatah followers celebrate anniversary
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians thronged a Gaza City park Saturday to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah party, a rare show of popularity in the heartland of the militant Hamas group, Fatah’s main rival.
The crowds turned Katiba Park into a sea of yellow flags and pictures of Fatah founders and leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his predecessor Yasser Arafat. Hamas, which took over Gaza after routing pro-Abbas forces in 2007, permitted Fatah to hold the rally. In several past occasions following the 2007 takeover, Hamas had blocked or restricted activities for Fatah.
