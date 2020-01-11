Lebanese protesters close road; 14 injured
BEIRUT — Protesters closed a major road in northern Lebanon, triggering scuffles with Lebanese troops that left more than a dozen soldiers injured, the Lebanese army said Friday.
The incident occurred late Thursday night when protesters closed the Biddawi road near the northern city of Tripoli. They were protesting electricity cuts that can last for hours each day. Lebanese troops detained some of the protesters who had blocked the road.
Later in the evening, more demonstrators came to the protest site to demand the detainees’ release. They then attacked troops with Molotov cocktails and hurled stones, injuring 14 soldiers, the army said, adding eight protesters were detained in those clashes.
Lebanon has seen increased electricity cuts as the country grapples with its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.
Protesters took to the streets in October over proposed new taxes. But the nationwide demonstrations quickly grew into calls for an end to the rule of the political elite that has run the country since the 1975-90 civil war ended.
The protesters blame the politicians for widespread corruption and mismanagement, which they say are the main reasons for the country’s financial crisis.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in late October, meeting a key demand of the protesters. However, that’s left the country without a government ever since, as politicians bicker over the shape of the new Cabinet.
Local banks have imposed unprecedented capital controls, putting limits on withdrawals and preventing transfers outside the country.
In Beirut, at least one person was injured Friday during protests calling for the resignation of Beirut’s mayor and governor over alleged corruption within the municipality. The protesters were attacked by men who support the two local officials.
Police deployed to separate the two sides, after which the protesters left the area outside the municipality building in central Beirut.
Pakistan mosque blast kills officer, 13 others
QUETTA, Pakistan — A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in southwest Pakistan during Friday evening prayers, killing a senior police officer and at least 13 civilians, police said.
The bombing wounded another 20 worshipers in the city of Quetta, the capital of the restive Baluchistan province, said the city’s police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema.
Several of the wounded were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared the death toll could climb further.
The slain police officer was the likely target of the attack, but authorities were still investigating, said a second police official, Mohammad Ajmal.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Baluchistan’s chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, condemned the attack. In a statement, Pakistan’s military said soldiers were at the scene of the attack to assist civil authorities.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. But the blast struck just days after a roadside bomb in Quetta hit a paramilitary force vehicle, killing two troops.
Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.
Last May, a bombing at a mosque in Quetta killed two people, including the prayer leader, and wounded 28 worshipers. In August, a powerful bomb exploded inside a mosque on Quetta’s outskirts during Friday prayers.
A number of militant groups operate in Baluchistan province. Some are Sunni militant groups who have in the past targeted the country’s minority Shiite Muslims. There’s also a secessionist group known as the Baluchistan Liberation Army, which has waged a low-level insurgency there for years. The secessionists are demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil.
Pakistan’s government claims it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued.
The violent attacks have rarely involved Afghanistan’s Taliban, whose leadership is believed to have a presence in Quetta. Baluchistan shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran.
U.S. bans charter flights to most Cuban cities
HAVANA — The Trump administration is banning charter flights to Cuban cities besides Havana in a new tightening of U.S. restrictions on the island.
In October, the administration banned commercial flights to cities outside the capital.
The State Department said in a press release Friday that charter operators would have 60 days to wind down their flights to Santiago, Holguin and seven other cities across the island, and put a new restriction on the number of charter flights to Havana’s Jose Martí International Airport.“’Today’s action will further restrict the Cuban regime’s ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela,’’ Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in the statement.
The new restriction leaves both leisure travelers and Cuban-Americans without an easy way to travel to destinations outside the Cuban capital. Driving from Havana to eastern Cuba can take more than 12 hours on poorly maintained and often dangerous roads.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on Twitter that the new measure was a “serious violation of human rights and freedom of travel of U.S. citizens and hinders family reunification.”