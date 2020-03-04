Watchdog: Iran nearly triples stockpile of enriched uranium
VIENNA — Iran has nearly tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium since November in violation of its deal with world powers, a U.N. atomic watchdog agency said Tuesday, while raising new questions about possible nuclear-related activities and undeclared nuclear material at three locations.
The International Atomic Energy Agency made the statement in a confidential report distributed to member countries that was seen by The Associated Press. The agency said as of Feb. 19, Iran’s total stockpile of low-enriched uranium amounted to 1,020.9 kilograms (1.1 tons), compared to 372.3 kilograms on Nov. 3, 2019, noted in its November report.
The current stockpile puts Iran within reach of the amount needed to produce a nuclear weapon, which it insists it doesn’t want to do.
4 Mexican bishops referred to superiors
MEXICO CITY — The Vatican’s representative in Mexico said Tuesday that four Catholic bishops had been referred to their superiors for alleged connections to cases of sexual abuse as part of the church’s efforts to gather information about efforts to cover up abuse.
Nuncio Franco Coppola did not provide details on the bishops’ roles, but noted that in January and December an email address opened to receive abuse allegations took in dozens of allegations, mostly accounts of cover ups.
Coppola made the comments at a news conference to announce that the Vatican would send its top sex abuse investigators to Mexico later in March.
French govt. survives 2 no-confidence votes
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron’s government faced down not just one, but two no-confidence votes, allowing it to force an overhaul of the retirement system through the lower house of parliament early today despite months of protests.
Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris and other cities Tuesday to denounce the pension changes, which they fear will oblige people to work longer for less money. Currently the eligibility age for a full pension is 62.
As lawmakers in the National Assembly accused Macron of “dictatorial” behavior in a debate that started Tuesday and lasted past midnight, protesters illuminated the Champs-Elysees with red flares and intoned the national anthem, the Marseillaise.
Police bust trafficking ring in Germany
BERLIN — More than 700 police officers searched 30 homes and businesses across Germany on Tuesday in a crackdown on human trafficking from Vietnam, authorities said.
The raids focused on 13 suspects, all Vietnamese, who were alleged to have illegally trafficked at least 155 of their fellow country people into Germany. Six arrests were made in the raids in Saxony and Berlin and four other German states, federal police spokesman Axel Bernhardt said.
Investigators allege the traffickers charge people between $5,000-$20,000 to smuggle them into Germany, and that many of the undocumented immigrants end up having to work in nail parlors, restaurants or sweat shops to pay back their debts.