BENNINGTON, Vt. — An Abraham Lincoln statue at a Vermont museum has been vandalized with the number “38,” which police say they believe is a reference to the execution of 38 Native Americans ordered by the former president in 1862.
Police said an employee at the Bennington Museum arrived Sunday morning to find a large banner that read “LAND BACK” had been put up between two light poles at the entrance to the museum’s courtyard.
The Lincoln statue in the courtyard had reddish spray paint on its face and hands, along with the number “38” painted on its chest, police said. Officials said it is expected to cost several thousand dollars to repair the statue and remove the paint.
Police said they believe the vandalism is a reference to the Dakota 38, who were executed after the 1862 Dakota War, which was also known as the Sioux Uprising of 1862.
A military commission sentenced 303 Sioux fighters to be executed. Lincoln reviewed the cases and decided there was evidence that 39 Sioux were guilty of murder or rape during the uprising and ordered their execution. The remaining 264 sentences were commuted. One of those sentenced to be executed received a reprieve.
Average gas price jumps 6 cents over past 2 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.
That’s $1.07 more than a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.
PLANO, Texas — Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday but said he’s “doing great.”
West and his wife, Angela, were diagnosed with the virus after attending a “packed house” fundraising event in Seabrook, Texas, last week. He said Saturday that he is “suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication.”
Both Wests received monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 and Angela, who was vaccinated against the virus, was released to go home, Allen West said on Twitter. The Republican candidate said he has not gotten a coronavirus vaccination and that doctors were worried Saturday about the lowered level of oxygen saturation in his blood.
West said on Twitter Sunday that, if elected governor, he would “vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates” in Texas.
California power company warns of possible shutdowns
SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric said it might shut off power to about 44,000 customers in California beginning today due to potentially dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of electrical equipment sparking fires.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of extreme fire danger when offshore winds are expected to develop across parts of northern and central California. The warning extends to late Tuesday and the strongest winds are expected today.
The high winds, combined with bone-dry vegetation caused by drought, could increase the risk of trees falling on power lines and sparking a wildfire, PG&E said.
Earthquake strikes off coast of Hawaiian island
HILO, Hawaii — A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a depth of nearly 11 miles. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there is no tsunami threat. Residents of Oahu reported feeling the shaking.
No injuries were immediately reported.