Storm briefly frees historic barge stuck above Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — Parks officials are monitoring a century-old grounded barge that briefly broke loose during a storm last week in the river just above Niagara Falls.
WGRZ says the rusty iron scow had been stuck since 1918 on rocks in the upper rapids above the Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side.
High winds and rain last Thursday dislodged it before it got stuck again.
The Washington Post said it was originally about a third of a mile from the brink of Horseshoe Falls. Then it moved about 164 feet downstream and became lodged .A Niagara Parks official said it could be stuck in its new location for days or years.
3 ancient shipwrecks discovered off KasosATHENS, Greece — Greece’s Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and medieval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the small Aegean island of Kasos.
A statement Monday said an underwater survey that ended last month also located cannons and other scattered finds — possibly from other foundered vessels that have not yet been pinpointed.
The oldest of the wrecks found was a 2,300-year-old trader. Its surviving cargo included amphorae — large jars used to transport wine, oil or foodstuffs — and fine tableware. Archaeologists also located five stone anchors in the wreck.
The two other ships dated to the 1st century B.C. and the 8th-10th century A.D.Kasos lies between Crete and Rhodes on what remains a key trade route linking the Aegean with the Middle East.