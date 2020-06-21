Drug check in Germany sparks attacks on police
FRANKFURT, Germany — Police in the German city of Stuttgart said Sunday that 24 people were arrested and 19 police officers injured after a check for drugs sparked attacks on officers and police vehicles followed by widespread vandalism of storefronts in the city center. Police said several hundred people were involved.
The disturbance started after officers stopped a 17-year-old on suspicion of drug possession as several hundred people partied outside around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Bystanders started throwing stones and bottles, and smaller groups ran through surrounding streets breaking shop windows, according to police.
Police said 40 businesses were vandalized and nine of them had been looted, while 12 police vehicles were damaged before officers brought the situation under control around 4 a.m.
Only one of the injured officers was seriously hurt enough to be considered unable to work, police said.
Police officials said at a news conference that the violence had no apparent political motivation. They said the teen suspect initially stopped was a white German citizen. Of the two dozen people arrested, half held German passports and half were citizens of other countries.
Stuttgart Mayor Fritz Kuhn, a member of the environmentalist Greens party, called the attacks on police “unacceptable.” He said that more people were on the street on Saturday night because many clubs and discos remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and that the party scene in a central park had drawn people from the surrounding area.
“One cause was likely alcohol, another the addiction to social media film clips,” Kuhn said.
Cellphone video purporting to be of the events circulated widely on social media. Police asked witnesses to upload videos that could provide evidence to assist their investigation.
Arctic Russian town records new temperature high
MOSCOW — A Siberian town with the world’s widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.
The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 F on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data.
The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 2,900 miles northeast of Moscow.
The town of about 1,300 residents is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-90 F and a previous high of 98.96 F.
Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.
In the Sakha Republic, more than 680,000 acres are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.
5 hurt in shooting in Texas capital
AUSTIN, Texas — At least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Texas’ capital, officials said Sunday.
Five adults with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals by Austin-Travis County EMS, the organization said in a tweet.
The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin, according to tweets from EMS and Austin police. Further information wasn’t immediately available, and it’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.