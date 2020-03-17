Anna Wintour: Met Gala postponed due to the virus outbreak
NEW YORK — One of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, host Anna Wintour said Monday on Vogue’s website.
The magazine’s editor- in-chief dropped the news into the bottom of a post she wrote endorsing Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in which she excoriates President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis.
As for the gala, it will not be held on its usual date, the first Monday in May, due to the “unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors,” she said.
The event is one of the starriest events of the year: Attendees last year included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.
This year’s exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” is to trace the history of fashion from 1870 to the present in celebration of the museum’s 150th anniversary. Among the celebrity hosts previously announced are Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone.
The gala raises money for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Exhibit and opens the institute’s spring exhibition, which will also be delayed.
The Met itself announced last Thursday it was closing “until further notice” after two employees showed symptoms of the virus that has spread quickly around the globe, stalling millions of lives and shutting down workplaces and institutions.
The museum will remain closed through April 4, a museum spokesperson said Monday in an email, adding “all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Sheriff: N. Carolina man kills 6 relatives and himselfPITTSBORO, N.C. — A 66-year-old man fatally shot six relatives in a small North Carolina community over the weekend, then killed himself, authorities said Monday.
The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon in the Moncure area of Chatham County, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement. Evidence indicates that Larry Don Ray shot and killed the six others before turning the gun on himself, Lt. Sara Pack, an agency spokeswoman, said in a statement. Ray was found among the dead. Authorities said they’re still investigating a possible motive.The sheriff’s office described the area as a “quiet, close-knit community where violence is out of the norm.” Moncure is a community about 30 miles southwest of Raleigh.
The victims were identified as Jeanie Ray, 67, Helen Mason, 93; Ellis Mansfield, 73; Lisa Mansfield, 54; John Paul Sanderford, 41; and Nicole Sanderford, 39.
“To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said in a statement. “There are no words to describe the sense of loss we feel as a community in the wake of this terrible event.”
Police investigate fatal shooting of 3-year-old girlLOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot at a home in Louisville, Ky.
Officers found the child with gunshot wounds after being called to the home Sunday afternoon, Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
She was identified on Monday as Fayth M. Graham of New Albany, Ind., the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said in a statement.
It wasn’t clear who was at the home with the girl when the shooting happened, but Mitchell said he didn’t think she was there alone. He said it was too early to say whether charges could be filed.
Mississippi judge shot near courthouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. — A judge has been shot and critically wounded outside a courthouse in Mississippi, police said.
Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot Monday morning in the parking lot outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, WTOK-TV reported.
Smith was getting out of a truck to go inside the courthouse when the gunfire happened, Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack said.
Investigators had no immediate suspect or description of a vehicle which might have been involved, Jack told The Meridian Star. Police planned to review surveillance video of the area, the newspaper reported.
The judge was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound near his abdomen. Police believe one shot was fired, Jack said.
At a meeting later Monday, Chancery Judge Larry Primeaux said Smith had emerged from surgery and was expected to be transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Smith’s district includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties. Among subjects that chancery judges in Mississippi handle are divorces, child custody cases, adoptions and guardianships.
Smith became a judge in January 2019 after more than 20 years as a youth court and county court prosecutor.