Italy prepares for early election after Draghi’s resignation
ROME — Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation Thursday and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition.
The demise of Draghi’s coalition in the eurozone’s third-largest economy and the uncertainty of what Italian voters will decide at the polls have dealt a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe amid rising inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Dissolving Parliament “is always the last choice to make, especially if, as in this moment, there are important tasks to carry to completion,’’ President Sergio Mattarella said in a brief speech at the presidential Quirinal Palace, where Draghi had tendered his resignation hours earlier. Mattarella’s office said the election will be held Sept. 25.
Turkey says Ukraine grain export deal set for today in Istanbul
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials say a deal on a U.N. plan to unblock the exports of Ukrainian grain amid the war and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed today in Istanbul.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said that he, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony. It did not provide further details.
“The grain export agreement, critically important for global food security, will be signed in Istanbul tomorrow under the auspices of President Erdogan and U.N. Secretary General Mr. Guterres together with Ukrainian and Russian delegations,” Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a tweet.
Flooding kills 282 in Pakistan as monsoon rains continue
ISLAMABAD — The death toll from five weeks of monsoon rains and flash floods jumped to at least 282 in Pakistan on Thursday, officials said, as the latest downpours continued lashing the impoverished country.
The deluge has swollen rivers, damaged highways, bridges and about 5,600 houses since June 14, the National Disaster Management Authority said in its report.
The rains also flooded many areas across Pakistan, disrupting normal traffic.
Many of the 282 people who died in rain-related incidents were women and children.
Most of the damages and casualties were reported from the southwestern Baluchistan province. Rains also caused casualties and damages in the northwest bordering Afghanistan, eastern Punjab province and southern Sindh province.
Oldest male giant panda dies at 35
HONG KONG — The oldest male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his health deteriorated.
An An lived most of his life at Ocean Park after he and a female panda were gifted to Hong Kong by China in 1999. The female panda, Jia Jia, died in 2016 at age 38, making her the oldest panda in captivity.
Ocean Park mourned An An as a family member who grew with the park and built bonds with locals and tourists.
An An had high blood pressure, a common condition among geriatric pandas. Over the past three weeks, An An had been kept out of sight from visitors as his health worsened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.