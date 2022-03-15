Watchdog: European arms imports rise despite global fall
STOCKHOLM — European countries bought 19% more major arms in the five years ending in 2021 than they did in the five years before that, even though the global figure was down 4.6%, reflecting the building tensions with Russia, a Swedish watchdog said in a report released Monday.
The largest European arms importers were Britain, Norway and the Netherlands, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said. Other nations in Europe are also expected to increase their arms imports significantly over the coming decade, having recently placed large orders for major arms, in particular combat aircraft from the United States.
Arms exports from the largest seller, the United States, grew by 14%, increasing its global share from 32% to 39%. That included a 106% rise in deliveries of major arms to Saudi Arabia.
Julian Assange denied permission to appeal by U.K.’s top court
LONDON — Britain’s top court on Monday refused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal against a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges.
The court said it refused because the case “didn’t raise an arguable point of law.”
Assange, 50, has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.
The case is now expected to be formally sent to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, who will decide whether to grant the extradition.
Monday’s news narrows Assange’s options, but his defense team may still seek to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights. Nick Vamos, the former head of extradition at the Crown Prosecution Service, said Assange’s lawyers can also seek to challenge other points that he had lost in the original district court decision.
‘Harrowing figures’: Yemen report says 161K to face famine
CAIRO — More than a dozen U.N. agencies and international aid groups said Monday that 161,000 people in war-torn Yemen are likely to experience famine over the second half of 2022 — a fivefold increase from the current figure.
The stark warning came in a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, ahead of an annual fund-raising conference that the United Nations is hosting on Wednesday. The IPC is a global partnership of 15 U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations working in Yemen and funded by the European Union, the USAID and UKAID. It tracks and measures food insecurity in conflict-stricken regions.
The IPC report says 19 million people in Yemen — out of a population of more than 30 million — are likely to unable to meet their minimum food needs between June and December, up from 17.4 million.
Also, 2.2 million children, including 538,000 already severely malnourished, and about 1.3 million women, could be acutely malnourished by the end of the year, the report said.
Congo train derailment kills 75
KINSHASA, Congo — At least 75 people have died after a train derailed in Congo’s southern Lualaba province in Kinteta village.
The toll from the freight train derailment last week rose from 60 to at least 75 over the weekend, Lualaba’s provincial minister of interior Deodat Kapenda said. Those dead were likely illegal stowaways, according to U.N. Radio Okapi.
At least 125 people were also injured and have been taken to two hospitals in the region, Kapenda said.
The train derailed as it went up a hill and a number of wagons fell into a ravine, according to the provincial minister of social affairs Nathalie Lunda Ngandu.