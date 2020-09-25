HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two men died after their ultralight aircraft crashed on an interstate in front of a hospital in Central Texas on Thursday, authorities said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a 911 call came in about 11 a.m. that a plane had gone down on Interstate 14 near the city limits of Harker Heights and Killeen.
Washko said the two men aboard the Quicksilver MX II Sprint aircraft were taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where they were pronounced dead.
Washko said the two men who were killed were 71-year-old David Wesley, who was the pilot, and 54-year-old Stephen Cockrell. Both men were from Killeen.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said the single-engine aircraft hit a guardrail on the interstate. He said there were no immediate reports of anyone on the ground being injured.
The aircraft took off from nearby Skylark Field Airport in Killeen, Washko said. He did not know its destination.
Washko said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Harker Heights is about 60 miles north of Austin.
Health Department’s Caputo diagnosed with cancer
ALBANY, N.Y. — Michael Caputo, who is on a 60-day leave from his role as spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after accusing government scientists of sedition, has metastatic cancer, a state lawmaker said Thursday.
Doctors have diagnosed cancer in the head and neck, David DiPietro, a Republican state assemblyman in western New York who said he was acting as a spokesperson for Caputo, told reporters. The Buffalo News first reported the diagnosis.
The squamous cell carcinoma originated in Caputo’s throat, DiPietro said. Caputo is now home in western New York with his family, the lawmaker said.
The Department of Health and Human Services had announced Sept. 16 that Caputo decided to take 60 days “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”
The loyalist of President Donald Trump was installed as assistant secretary for public affairs by the White House in April at a time of tense relations with Health Secretary Alex Azar.
Caputo, who was born in Buffalo and has no health care background, has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over news reports that he tried to gain editorial control over a scientific weekly published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Caputo also hosted a video on his Facebook page in which he likened government scientists to a “resistance” against Trump and warned that shooting would break out if Trump won reelection in November and Democratic rival Joe Biden refused to concede.
Earthquake measuring 4.2 shakes Turkey
ISTANBUL — An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.2 hit near Istanbul on Thursday, a Turkish government agency reported, causing some residents to rush outdoors in fear. There was no immediate report of damage or casualties.
The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the quake was centered in the Sea of Marmara, off the town of Marmaraereglisi. It struck at 04:38 p.m. and was felt in Istanbul, a city of more than 15 million, and other regions.
Many people poured out of their homes or offices, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported but the Istanbul governor’s office said: “no negative developments have been reported so far.”
Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two major earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey, killing some 18,000 people.